The prosecutor’s office reopens the theory of a second shooter in the murder of Luis Donaldo Colosio

The murder of Luis Donaldo Colosio remains an open case after three decades. The Office of the Attorney General (FGR) has reopened the investigation that leads to a conspiracy and a second shooter in the murder that occurred on March 23, 1994 in Tijuana (Baja California). The prosecutor’s office confirmed this Monday that it has charged before a judge Jorge Antonio Sánchez Ortega, a former member of the government’s intelligence agency Sicense, who was assigned to the security team of the PRI presidential candidate. The FGR also implicates in this case Genaro García Luna, who was deputy operational director at Sisén at the time and is today accused of drug trafficking in the United States. This line of investigation debunks the theory that confessed killer Mario Aburto – and who reported being tortured – acted alone.

However, Judge Alberto Chávez Hernández rejected the prosecutor’s office’s new charges and did not add the accused to the case. The FGR says the evidence presented against Sánchez Ortega shows his presence at the scene of the murder, “at the very moment of the crime, when there was a difference of seconds between the two shots.” A blood test was also added to the investigation file that showed Colosio’s blood was on his clothes, even though the former Sisen agent had not participated in his transfer to a doctor after the attack. The prosecutor’s office indicated that there was also evidence indicating that Sánchez Ortega fired a weapon, in addition to a “large amount” of evidence confirming that he fled the crime scene.

The prosecutor’s office says García Luna hid the attacker and then orchestrated his “immediate and covert removal” from Tijuana. The FGR has warned that it will appeal the judge’s decision, whom it accused not only of obstructing justice, but also of making statements of a “personal nature” against Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The reopening of the case is led by the Office of a Special Prosecutor headed by Prosecutor Abel Galván. López Obrador directed that the file be re-examined, three decades after the official version appeared containing Aburto’s complaint that he was a victim of torture. Some critics of the government see a political motive in reopening the investigation, at a critical moment of presidential and legislative elections.

Subscribe here Receive the EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and all the important information on current events in this country