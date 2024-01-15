The Prosecutor’s Office will appeal against Dani Alves’ sentence in order to withdraw the mitigating circumstance for the payment of compensation and increase his prison sentence.

Footballer Dani Alves during a hearing in Barcelona court. (Europa Press)



The Barcelona prosecutor’s office will appeal against the sentence in which the footballer Dani Alves was convicted Jail up to four and a half years filing a petition in court for sexual harassment remove repair quench of damage Which he added when the Brazilian deposited the 150,000 euros that the family of his compatriot Neymar Jr. had lent him at the beginning of the judicial process.

Public Ministry sources have indicated this Friday that they are still preparing the appeal, where they will present arguments with which they will argue that this deposit of 150,000 euros should not be considered as compensation for the damage caused. Should and should count as a mitigating circumstance. The Prosecutor’s Office will not be the only party involved in the case that will appeal against the court’s decision to request a higher sentence for Dani Alves, as the victim’s lawyer has also confirmed that she will do so. For her part, the footballer’s defense lawyer Ines García had already announced after hearing the sentence that she would appeal it. To continue to defend the “innocence” of the Brazilian people,

In sentencing, the magistrates of the Barcelona Court considered as a simple mitigating circumstance the compensation for the harm caused to the victim through a payment of 150,000 euros made by Alves to the court at the beginning of the investigation. This mitigating circumstance left the potential sentence at its lowest, exceeding a limit by the court. From 4 to 12 years of jail to 4 to 8 years of jailAccording to the so-called version of the law only yes is only yes Before its reform. And the judges decided to give Alves the lowest sentence of that second category. On the other hand, the defense demanded that the court consider this compensation as a highly qualified mitigating circumstance, which would have reduced the potential sentence range to between two and four years.

Already at trial, both the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution opposed the application of this mitigating measure of compensation, concluding that this was the amount that the investigating judge had set as bail for Alves when He prosecuted him – under warning of sanctions – despite the defense requesting on several occasions that it be handed over to the victim, who has not accepted it.

in statements to Infobay SpainVictoria Rosell, magistrate and former government representative against gender violence, stressed that repairing the damage was assessed by the court. “Highly discussed” among feminist jurists., since, in his opinion, “just giving money is not enough” to compensate for the harm caused to this type of victims. In fact, it condemns the “revictimization” and “humiliation” that the complainant has endured during the process, especially after Alves’ mother revealed her identity and personal data.

In addition to the prison sentence, the Barcelona court sentenced the footballer to 5 years of supervised freedom after his release from prison, as well as compensation of 150,000 euros for the moral damage and injuries already suffered by the victim. Total fine for minor offense of causing injury is 9,000 euros, Similarly, the sentence prohibited him from communicating with the complainant through any means and from going within 1,000 meters of him.