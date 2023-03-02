The Provincial Council of Ciudad Real invests 250,000 euros in sports and multi-sport schools in the province

The Provincial Council of Ciudad Real, through the Sports area, has proceeded to deliver the sports equipment to the sports schools of the province at the Fair Institution, IFEDI.

An act in which the president of the Diputación, José Manuel Caballero, accompanied by the vice-president David Triguero, has participated, which has been attended by the technical managers of the 70 town halls requesting the calls for Multisports and Sports Schools, who have also participated in a talk on “Practical training in sports values”.

Specifically, 2,100 kits have been delivered, along with sports equipment around more than 2,500 soccer balls, futsal, basketball, volleyball, and more than 300 table rackets, badminton rackets, etc. to guarantee this material in all municipalities , and especially in rural areas.

Triguero has highlighted the commitment of the provincial institution to the practice of sports throughout the province, materialized in financial support for the promotion of sports and multi-sport schools around an investment of 250,000 euros.

The vice president has stressed the importance of promoting sport among young people by facilitating their access to sports in all municipalities of the province, considering that “sports at school age is essential.”