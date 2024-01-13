The provincial hospital has recorded a doctor shortage and has only one doctor in Nuclear Medicine

Castello. The nuclear medicine unit at the Castelló Provincial Hospital remains at its lowest level after registering a new loss of one of its doctors this Thursday. It is the second day of the week. service, required in oncological diagnosis And which is the only one existing in the province, only one in five posts of doctors is filled.

The Center has said that it was informed about this on Thursday last sick leave, He says the staffing situation “has not disrupted and will not disrupt patient care.” Thus, it is ensured that they have initiated processes to cover two sick leaves This week and this process will be completed as soon as possible.

Patients from health areas outside the capital of La Plana have had to be transferred. In Valencia until 9 October So that their nuclear medicine treatments are not stopped. Since the march of doctors from the region began, testing of residents has continued in Castelló, but people from other departments of the province have been sent to the capital of Turia.