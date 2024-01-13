The provincial hospital has recorded a doctor shortage and has only one doctor in Nuclear Medicine

Castello. The nuclear medicine unit at the Castelló Provincial Hospital remains at its lowest level after registering a new loss of one of its doctors this Thursday. It is the second day of the week. service, required in oncological diagnosis And which is the only one existing in the province, only one in five posts of doctors is filled.
The Center has said that it was informed about this on Thursday last sick leave, He says the staffing situation “has not disrupted and will not disrupt patient care.” Thus, it is ensured that they have initiated processes to cover two sick leaves This week and this process will be completed as soon as possible.
Patients from health areas outside the capital of La Plana have had to be transferred. In Valencia until 9 October So that their nuclear medicine treatments are not stopped. Since the march of doctors from the region began, testing of residents has continued in Castelló, but people from other departments of the province have been sent to the capital of Turia.
The Nuclear Medicine Unit incorporates the latest technology in cancer diagnosis pet whistle And this Scintigraphy a team that in Castello’s case is only found in the provincial hospital, which means tAll the patients of the state are connected to the said centre. If there is not enough staff, as there is currently, they are referred to Valencia.
service doctor and union of labor commissions And CSIF They link the difficulties to conflicts between the staff themselves and the medical management. The staff in this area is made up of five doctors, and since December this has increased from five to one. And what’s left is a substitute for the other damage that happened.
More employees in this year’s RPT
He H. Provincial This week he called for one temporary employment pool Nuclear medicine was assigned to expedite the replacement of personnel in case of casualties. It is expected to be formed within two months.
It also includes new job opportunity relationship Two new faculty positions in Nuclear Medicine, to increase it from five to seven.
A center that is not connected to the regional network
He provincial hospital It has its own uniqueness which was reinforced during the Carlos Fabra era. It has autonomous management of the regional health network and its management depends on a consortium, formed by the Ministry. The previous botanical government had taken the first step towards including it in the autonomous system. But the current Consul remains on this path and wants to continue the reversal.