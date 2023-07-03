The Q-ice cream truck stops here in Rotterdam

Rotterdammers who love ice cream should read on, because there is good news. You can get free ice cream from the Q-ice cream truck in Rotterdam on Wednesday 5th July!

The Q-Ice Cream Truck will soon have a location in our city where you can get free ice cream served by QMusic DJs.

Would you like free ice cream from Taxi, Maaza or Dubbelfrisse? Then next Wednesday go to Eindrachtplein. The ice cream cart is here between 11am and 6pm.

You don’t get those ice creams from just any ice cream covered vendor, but from a famous Q DJ. Who knows, Kai, Domian, Menno, Jost, Matty or Tom will give you ice cream! For example, the location where the Q-ice cream truck is located may change if the weather turns bad, so keep an eye on Q-Instagram for any location changes!

If you missed out on seeing the Q-ice cream truck, luckily for you there are still plenty of places in Rotterdam where you can get delicious ice cream. Of course you’ll have to pay for your cold feast there.

