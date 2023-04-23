Emma Roberts in American Horror Story

The Queens of Horror of contemporary films and series

The success of a horror film depends on many factors, the most important being the actress who plays it — the scream queen. Scream queens have long been iconic for their stellar portrayals in film and horror series, whether as the last girl left at the end of all the horror, or the antagonist that spread fear in film in the first place. Hollywood has a long tradition of horror queens going back decades. Today, we bring you some of the actresses who have established themselves as the queens, that is, the main specialists in horror.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Catharine Paulson became famous for participating in several television series, such as American Crime Story and also Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress in a television series. In addition, she also became famous for playing different characters over the seasons. American Horror Story. This fact earned him four Primetime Emmy Awards,

She also starred as Mary Epps in the historical drama film 12 Years a Slave (2013), which received critical acclaim and Oscar nominations. Considering these and other award-winning works, we would certainly bring the actress as the first on our list of Queens of Horror. One of her outstanding roles, alongside actress Kiera Allen, was in the film Run (2020), a psychological horror thriller directed by Aneesh Chaganty and written by Chaganty and Sev Ohanian.

Emma Roberts

The success of Emma Roberts’ scream queen identity is in television and film. Her role as Jill in Scream 4 showcased her duality as an ultimate horror girl who was also the villain all along. In the same vein, Roberts starred in the psychological horror film The Blackcoat’s Daughter as a disturbed and possessed Joan, who was appropriately menacing.

Roberts has also appeared on several seasons of American Horror Story as con artist Maggie Esmeralda and Serena Belinda. Her role in the aptly titled Scream Queens as the vicious Chanel Oberlin was also one that showcased her penchant for the genre, especially in villainous parts.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Horror is not the exclusive genre of Taylor-Joy’s career. However, when she participates in any work of horror and suspense, she does it beautifully like a true expert, and this puts her on the list of Queen of Horror. His performance as Thomasin in The witch (2015) by Robert Eggers earned her praise and fame as she was still quite young when she played a frightened girl who gave in to the darkest life Lucifer offered. The transition through the film showed his immense talent in the genre. Between horror and suspense films, she participated in the trilogy Eastrail 177which includes unbreakable (2000), split (2016) and Glass (2019).

Vera Farmiga

Vera Farmiga has certainly become a familiar face when it comes to thriller and horror movies and series, especially since she played Lorraine Warren in the scary movie based on a true story, The Conjuring. Furthermore, she also portrayed Kate Colman in the famous movie The orphan (2009), the adoptive mother of the child who was actually an adult. She stayed on her winning streak as a scream queen when she played Norma Bates, Norman’s mother in the prequel to Psychosis (1960), Bates Motel (2013-2017), where he garnered further accolades for his performance.

Jenna Ortega

At a very young age, Jenna Ortega established herself as the scream queen of this generation with her stellar work in a short period of time. Starting with The Nanny: Queen of Death (2020), the Netflix horror comedy, where she shone as newcomer Phoebe.

In 2022, Ortega played the lead role in the bloody films of the franchise Panic as Tara Carpenter. In the same year, she starred in the horror drama Wandinha as the titular daughter of the Addams family, effectively making her Hollywood’s newest scream queen.

Mia Goth

Previously, we already talked about the actress in our publication Who is Mia Goth, the acclaimed actress of the films X and Pearl?? The actress’s versatility allows her to switch between romance and horror, but she drew more attention in the second option. After all, Goth’s moment of glory came in Ti West’s X, where she played Pearl and Maxine. Sensationally, she performed the two opposing roles. His inspired performance instantly earned him the film’s prequel and sequel.

Betty Gabriel

While she’s not new to horror, her breakout role was definitely Georgina in Run. She effortlessly rehearsed the role of a woman who suffered in what someone else managed to control her, which gave the audience shivers. Betty Gabriel also starred in several Blumhouse productions such as The Purge: Election Year, Unfriended: Dark Web It is Upgradebetween others.

Maika Monroe

The dark and violent The Guest is elevated by Maika Monroe’s performance as the character Anna who discovers David’s (Dan Stevens) violent tendencies. Soon after, the actress starred in the best horror film of her career, It Follows, where she fled and defended herself against a mysterious entity that stalks and kills people when they have sex.

Sadie Sink

Famous as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things from Netflix, Sadie Sink manages to deliver a lot of emotion and depth in her horror performances, which is clear in her sequence with Vecna ​​as she tries to break free. So much so that we also previously brought the moments when Max Mayfield stole the show in Stranger Things. Stranger Things fans will never forget how Max used Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” to escape Vecna’s clutches.

The actress’s performance also drew attention, when she played Ziggy Berman in the Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy. That is to say, she proved that she was quickly becoming a mainstay of the horror genre. Her scream queen career is nascent, but her trajectory is predicted to be above and beyond, keeping her immense acting prowess in mind.