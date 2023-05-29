The Queen’s Rights will soon be sold for $1 billion

The team of Rani Group is also not accepting defeat at the moment. , © Redferns.com

News channel CNN has learned that the music rights of the songs of the legendary group Queen will soon be out of hand. All rights are currently owned by Disney Music Group.

The new owner will be Universal Music Group, which will complete the deal in weeks. As final talks are still underway, both sides declined to comment. The team of Rani Group is also not accepting defeat at the moment.

In recent years, buying music rights has become very attractive to investors. After all, a lot of income can be generated from songs as they are now also widely available on social media and on streaming services. Last year, for example, half a billion dollars was paid for the completed work of rocker Bruce Springsteen. This was the largest amount ever paid to an artist at that time.

The value of the rights to Queen’s music has skyrocketed in recent years due to the stupendous success of the film Cinema Bohemian Rhapsodywhich features the life story of frontman Freddie Mercury.