The rally of support for Trump remains a fiasco

New York, Apr 4 (EFE) group of adversaries broke the concentration with a saucepan.

But there was not the slightest attempt at violence or anything similar to the assault on the Capitol carried out in January 2021 by the most exalted followers of the president who had just lost the elections at the time.

The Collect Pond Park square next to the court woke up today divided: on one side, the supporters of the former Republican president and, on the other, separated by two lines of metal fencing, the opponents, who came to the place with pans and whistles.

On the Trump side, where there were less than a hundred people, the red caps with the slogan “Make America Great Again” (make America great again) and the stars and stripes flags stood out.

While in the one for Trump critics there were several dozen people, who had displayed a huge banner on the ground where you could read: “Trump lies all the time.”

But the two sides became mixed as the day progressed and the time for Trump to turn himself in and appear in court for the first time as a defendant to be read of the charges, which have not yet been made public, approached.

A FEW REPUBLICAN POLITICIANS

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of the main organizers of the pro-Trump protest, came to the square with the idea of ​​giving a speech to Republican supporters.

But, despite going with a loudspeaker, his words were barely heard, since the opposing side began to make their pans resonate and blow their whistles at the top of their lungs.

“I will have to watch the speech on YouTube,” a Republican who had gone to show his support for Trump and Greene told Efe.

Continue reading the story

In his 10-minute speech, Greene called Democrats “communists” (a huge insult in this country) and called for “peace.”

“We are the party of secure borders. We are the party that will bring peace to the world, as President Trump did, and not World War III, as Joe Biden is doing,” noted the senator, who has often been branded as a fan of conspiracy theories. .

Shortly after the speech, Karen Lichtbraun, a New York Republican, told Efe that the fact that the congresswoman could not speak to her supporters without being booed and harassed was tantamount to an attack on freedom of expression.

Also moving to show his support for Trump was New York Senator George Santos, who has been highly controversial for lying about his professional and personal accomplishments during his campaign.

TOILET PAPER FOR TRUMP

Among the anti-Trump supporters was Lidia Pacheco, born in Puerto Rico, who went to the plaza with a roll of toilet paper to give to Trump.

“As he did after Hurricane María (2017)”, when the then president threw rolls of toilet paper to those affected by the catastrophe in Puerto Rico.

“Finally, I have been waiting for this moment when Trump faces justice for a long, long, long time,” he adds, his eyes tearing with emotion.

For his part, Mike decided to go to the square dressed as a prisoner in an orange jumpsuit and a mask with the face of the former president.

He explained to EFE that the first time he came out disguised like this was in 2017 and that he is happy that his costume is increasingly resembling reality.

PEACEFUL PROTESTS

The entire area is protected with a lot of security, something that was already announced yesterday by the mayor of the city, Eric Adams, who also warned that there would be a strong hand against any attempt at violence.

And despite some arguments and shouting between the two sides, there was no altercation. The journalists, present in the place by the hundreds, did not attend anything resembling riots or street problems.

(c) EFE Agency