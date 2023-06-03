The rap star who fights for women’s rights, and now for Lukaku’s heart? This is Megan Thee Stallion

“I choose not to attract men but because I take pride in my appearance and positive body image is central to me as a woman and as an artist. If we women choose to play on our sexuality and reclaim our own power as I did, we will be slandered and humiliated.

This is what Megan Thee Stallion wrote in an op-ed three years ago the new York Times, To answer his critics. The 28-year-old American rap star is an outspoken personality who embraces her sexuality in both her music and her appearance. Comments are harsh, insults and threats are a daily occurrence.

Romelu Lukaku (30), who fought against racism on the football field, can definitely speak about this. Megan Thee Stallion was photographed shaking hands with the Inter Milan player and Red Devil at the wedding of teammate Lautaro Martinez in Italy. The rumor mill is running at full speed: Is the couple a couple?

It is unlikely that they officially confirm their possible relationship, as both celebrities carefully guard their private lives. The two already have at least one thing in common: They’re at the same management agency, rapper Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

shot in the leg



Megan Thee Stallion does not shy away from controversy. After a confrontation with rapper Tory Lanez in 2020, the Canadian shot him twice in the legs. The tabloids loved the drama. Megan Thee Stallion was hurt. he signed up Elle Magazine Not only was she shot by a friend she thought she could trust, but also how she “overcame the public humiliation of dragging my name and reputation through the mud.” He said, “I never thought that people would not believe me.” Lenz was later found guilty in court.

“Women are pitted against each other in every industry, but especially so in hip-hop where it seems the male-dominated ecosystem can only handle one female rapper at a time,” she wrote the new York Times About sexism in the world of hip-hop.

She refuses and advocates competing with her “competitors”.women empowerment’, “Countless times people have tried to pit me against Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, two incredible entertainers and strong women. We are unique in our own way.

hot girl summer



Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Peet) hails from Houston and first gained attention with her freestyle videos, which were hugely popular on social media. Yet she became particularly familiar with the term viral”hot girl summer”, The phrase took off on social media so quickly that he officially registered it as a trademark. According to him, it means “women and men being themselves without embarrassment and having a good time together”. He co-wrote a song of the same name with rappers Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.

Yet it was not until 2020 that Megan Thee Stallion found her true commercial success. she released her first album Good News which received critical acclaim. The remix of the song ‘Savage’ featuring Beyonce was an instant hit, thanks to a viral TikTok dance.

The collaboration earned him a Grammy for Best Rap Song. The collaboration with rapper Cardi B for ‘WAP’, a song about female sexuality, was also a hit: the song broke the record for most streams in the first seven days after its release.



This week’s hottest photo: Megan Thee Stallion holding hands with Romelu Lukaku at soccer star Lautaro Martinez’s wedding. picture photo news

Fans called the song a symbol of feminism, while conservative critics found it distasteful. But one thing was certain: ‘WAP’ was on everyone’s lips amid the lockdown.

The rapper quickly rose to the top of the American hip-hop scene. Magazine Labeled in 2020 Time as one of the 100 most influential people in the world on its annual list. She became the second female rapper ever to receive the Grammy for Best New Artist, which she dedicated to her late mother. “I know she looks up to me and is proud of me. She and my father built me ​​up and have always supported me.

musical break



His second studio album, tromazine (2022), showed a more personal side. In an interview with Apple Music, she said, “This is the first time I’ve figured out how to express myself. I want to tell my story.

In the song ‘Anxiety’ he talks about his struggle with mental problems and in ‘Not Nice’ he raps about the racism he has to deal with. “My skin ain’t light enough / My dialect ain’t fair enough,” it sounded.

Outside the music industry, Megan Thee Stallion focused on her studies: she successfully completed a bachelor’s degree in health management at the University of Texas. And he decided to take a musical break. “Fans can expect new music when I feel better,” she added. “The music and entertainment industry is hard work.”

The rapper thinks it’s important to take time off so she can prevent burnout. A trip to Lake Como in Italy on the banks of the Lukaku proved to be the ideal holiday. “Life is about balance.”