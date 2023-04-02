The rarest photos of BTS singers before fame

BTS is really successful. But, what were the members like before they became household names? We will tell you!

Jin (Kim Seok-jin, 1992)

Let’s start with Jin the hyung – older brother – of BTS. He discovered his passion for acting when he watched the drama ‘Queen Seondeok’. In particular, he was inspired by Kim Nam-gil, who played the role of Bidam, and decided to pursue an acting career at Konkuk University. (The actor Queen Seondeok also recently confessed that he became a fan of BTS.)

As a high school student, Jin was scouted by SM Entertainment, one of the biggest K-pop agencies in South Korea. Teenager Jin mistakenly assumed the proposal was a scam, so he declined. He was finally signed and made his debut with Big Hit Entertainment.

Suga (Min Yoon-gi, 1993)

Suga has spent most of his life in his hometown of Daegu. Just as Jin was motivated by Kim Nam-gil’s performance, Suga dreamed of becoming a rapper after hearing the song. Fly, by Korean alternative hip-hop group Epik High. He joined the hip-hop crew D-Town in 2010 at the age of 17, even participating in the song’s production. 518-062, which commemorates the Gwangju Uprising in South Korea, or the Gwangju democratization movement. The number 518 refers to May 18, when the uprising took place, while the number 062 represents the code of the city in question.

In the same year, Suga participated in Big Hit Entertainment’s “Hit It” audition, winning second place in the competition. This eventually led to him joining BTS under the name Suga.

J-Hope (Jung Ho-seok, 1994)

Before becoming J-Hope – a stage name he got by combining the J in his last name Jung with the word hope – he performed as a street dancer in his hometown of Gwangju and attended the Gwangju Academy of Music.

But before dreaming of becoming a professional singer or dancer, J-Hope even thought of becoming a tennis player when he was still an elementary school student.

RM (Kim Nam-joon, 1994)

RM was formerly known as Rap Monster, but his monster skills go beyond K-pop – his IQ is 148 and he ranked among the country’s top 1.3% on Korea’s College Scholastic Ability Test, the university entrance exam. from the country.

RM owes some of his career success to rapper Sleepy, who is one half of the hip-hop duo Untouchable. During an interview with Section TV, RM shared how Sleepy handed him over to a Big Hit Entertainment producer after being impressed by his rapping.

Jimin (Park Ji-min, 1995)

Jimin studied contemporary dance at Busan High School of Arts. He told BTS Japan Official Fan Club Magazine that he has enjoyed dancing since eighth grade and that he practiced every day at the gym after school.

Finally, a teacher of his suggested that he pursue his passion by auditioning for Big Hit Entertainment, during which he sang the hit I Have a Lover by 90s and 2000s rock diva Lee Eun-mi, he said during an episode of BTS Kkul FM, a series of videos posted on BTS’s official YouTube channel, BangtanTV.

V (Kim Tae-hyung, 1995)

Born in Daegu and raised in Geochang, Gyeongsang Province, V comes from a farming family and originally started learning the saxophone with his father’s encouragement. He even considered becoming a professional saxophonist.

V signing with Big Hit Entertainment was a happy accident: he attended an audition in Daegu to support a friend, but a staff member at the agency noticed him and suggested he audition there, which he did. Even more surprising, their impromptu audition was a success.

Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook, 1997)

Like many K-pop idols, Jungkook appeared on the popular TV audition show Superstar K, during the preliminary round of season three. 15-year-old Jungkook sang This Song at 2AM.

Though he didn’t make it to the next round – in fact, the footage didn’t even air on the show itself in the end – he ended up getting calls from seven different entertainment companies.

Jungkook was inspired to join Big Hit Entertainment after seeing his fellow member RM perform. “I ended up (in Big Hit) because Rap Monster was so cool,” he confessed during an episode of New Yang Nam Show.