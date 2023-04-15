The rarest photos of Shakira before fame!

When we hear the name Shakira, the first things we think of, besides her incredible voice, is her hips that practically have a life of their own.

That’s because Shakira rose to prominence in the music industry as the “Queen of Latin Music”, being an incredible singer, songwriter and energetic performer. Her full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll. She was born and raised in Barranquilla, Colombia, and became a musical artist at age 13. Selling 75 million records worldwide has earned her the opportunity to receive three Grammy Awards and twelve Latin Grammy Awards.

Shakira first fell in love with music when she was just 4 years old. Her father took her to a Middle Eastern restaurant where she heard the Doumbek drum, which is traditional in Middle Eastern music and often accompanies belly dancing. She started table dancing and years later fulfilled her dream of becoming an artist. Every time she learned a new dance number, she would perform it to her classmates at school, earning her the title “the belly dancer”. Since then, she has never left the stage and continues to delight thousands of fans around the world.

