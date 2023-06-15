The real estate agency of Merlier and Kopecky, among others, is bought by the Americans: “they see the potential in cycling” | cycling

American company Wasserman has acquired Belgian cycling management agency Squadra Sports. The agency’s portfolio consists mainly of top Belgian cyclists, but also includes some foreign names such as Julien Alaphilippe. “Our daily operations will not change, but we will be able to better support our riders commercially.”

Dries Smits with its Squadra sports office has been an important player in the bicycle market for many years. With Lotte Kopecky, Tim Marlier, Jasper Stuyven, Philippe Gilbert, Julien Alaphilippe and Michael Mathews in his portfolio, Smeets caught the attention of Wasserman. Wasserman is a global leader in sports and entertainment management. They represent NBA star Klay Thompson, soccer players Nathan Ake and Frederico Valverde, and hundreds of artists such as Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay. And now Americans are also going to enter the cycling market. “He contacted me a while ago because he sees the potential in cycling, especially commercially,” says Smeets. “They see that there is work to be done on the business model and long-term views.” “As one of the market leaders in cycling today they have their eye on our office.”

Our day-to-day operations remain the same, but we will be able to better support our riders on a professional level dris smith



Will the riders of Smets’ portfolio be affected by the acquisition? “The day-to-day operations will not change. The same team will remain on board and our office will remain in Mechelen. The service will remain the same.” “But now we are part of an international group. Wasserman is already active in many sports, mainly American sports. So we can benefit from the knowledge and network he has built up over the years” “I think it will provide added value mainly on a commercial level. We will be able to benefit from this for our riders in terms of commercial support.”

Wasserman’s CEO is also behind the Games in LA in 2028

