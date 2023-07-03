“The real stars look down on us from the sky”

A beautiful piano performance by Jørgen Versteeg, in which Adele’s song ‘Go Easy on Me’ smoothly transitions into John Hiatt’s classic ‘Have a Little Faith in Me’, opens the musical edition of the FC Utrecht Memorial Service, edition . 2023 Jolanda Baizen, who together with Versteeg form the Luiztor duo, is the first to speak at Gedenkpark Delwijk. “You are all connected with FC Utrecht and this place in your own way,” said Baizen.

After a beautiful song sung by Michael Oommen, Remko gives a crack speech. The supporter says “Welcome to FC Utrecht”. “Where the real stars are not on the field, but looking down on us from the sky.” A fiery speech about love for the club and love for neighbors and how the two often find each other.

One of FC Utrecht’s Oldstars, Jan van den Boogaard, then reports to the microphone. He contemplates the demise of Han, who has been the Oldstar from the beginning. Van den Boogaard concluded after a fine characterization of the deceased Oldstar, “We have lost a good man and a player.”

Thijs van Ees, general manager of FC Utrecht, is the next person to speak. Van Es shared a story about his mother with the attendees, saying, “FC Utrecht is a big coalition of people who have connections with each other and come together to form a big community.” “Remembrance is not just about appreciating those who have passed, but it is also a time to look back at what a relationship with a person has brought you and how it has taken you forward.”

Van Ees then, together with youth players Torben Bos and Olivier van Zijl, placed the center spot that had recently been removed from the Stadion Gaalgenwaard during field renovations at the FC Utrecht Memorial Spot.

Four wreaths were then laid at the same memorial site, under Luyzter’s supervision. Van den Boogaard and Ben van den Brink laid wreaths to all the volunteers who worked for the club in the past but are no longer there. To all Utrecht residents, Mieke van der Kroon and Marijke Hobbij on behalf of Gedenkpark Delwijk. Stef Snell and her daughter Bo, on behalf of all supporters of Utrecht FC who have passed away. And finally Van Ees and Toby Rijks on behalf of FC Utrecht to all the staff members who have left the club over the years.

A beautiful ceremony is followed by a touching rendition of The Last Post by Wout Beekmans, after which the attendees observe a two-minute silence to remember all those who have cheered for FC Utrecht in the past, but no longer Are.

Versteeg then played Coldplay’s “Everglow” on his piano and the Utrecht Ultras laid a wreath. The 4th FC Utrecht memorial service concludes after a final tribute.

Thanks to Smitjes Bloemenkiosk for the flowers, roses and wreaths. Jolanda Baazen and Jørgen Versteeg van Luijter, children’s book author and speaker Saskia van den Brand for her text contributions, W3 Visionen for gifts to the speakers and performers, and Avex for sound care.