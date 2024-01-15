The referendum and popular consultation in Ecuador already have a date: it will have 11 questions

President of the Republic of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa (Carlos Luján – Europa Press)

Ecuador’s National Electoral Council (CNE) has prepared for the next April, 21st A popular consultation and referendum with 11 questions on the security, functions, investments and functioning of the state, as well as the constitution.

The calendar was approved this Wednesday and includes a registration phase between February 28 and March 4 for political and social organizations for the electoral campaign, which will start on March 7 and end on April 18.

The official results are due to be published on June 5.

has registered more than 13.6 million EcuadoriansHowever, according to the newspaper, CNE will close it on February 22. Universe,

In particular, among the questions that citizens will have to answer is the reform of Article 158 of the Constitution regarding whether the armed forces can support the work of the police in the fight against organized crime. The initiative was promoted by former President Guillermo Lasso.

Four other questions will be asked to the population through referendum, all proposed by Noboa, on extradition of Ecuadorians, the establishment of judiciaries specializing in constitutional matters, international arbitration and employment contracts.

The six questions that will be answered through the popular consultation include possible increases in penalties for crimes of terrorism, human trafficking or drug trafficking, as well as the classification of the use of weapons, ammunition or components of “special use”. Is. Armed Forces or National Police.

Voters take part in a day of local elections and a constitutional referendum, in an archive photo (EFE/José Jacome)



Similarly, another question concerns the fulfillment of sentences in social rehabilitation centers, while one of them refers to whether the State “can own property of illegal or improper origin.”

The ten questions were approved by the Constitutional Court of Ecuador in late January. The government initially sent a total of 20 questions, however it withdrew a proposal on casinos, leaving it at 19. Of the total, ten were approved, four of them with amendments.

Daniel Ngoboa, who took power on 23 November, offered consultancy on security issues during the electoral campaign and promoted it after taking power under the umbrella of the fight against organized crime gangs. He unleashed violence in the country’s prisons, which are now run by the military.

Faced with this scenario, the ruler declared exception status and ordered ‘Internal armed conflict’With which it began to consider 22 criminal gangs as terrorist groups and allowed the use of armed forces to support the police in operations against these mafias.

This referendum will be held less than a year before new general elections in Ecuador, the first round of which is scheduled for February 9, 2025 and the second round, if necessary, for April 13, 2025.

Some of the questions raised by Noboa in this popular consultation had already received a negative response in the referendum promoted by Lasso, which had received a setback on eight issues put to the vote, including the extradition of Ecuadorians and the use of the military against the police. Support included. Organized crime.

(With information from EP and EFE)