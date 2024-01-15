The regime dismissed the first secretary of the party in Ciego de Avila.

This week, the Cuban regime fired the first secretary of the Communist Party in the central province of Ciego de Ávila.

A note from the government periodic inspector confirmed this.

Livan Izquierdo Alonso will take on other responsibilities in the organization and will be replaced by Julio Heriberto Gómez Casanova, who was previously secretary of Ciego de Ávila’s city committee, he said.

“Julio Heriberto, 44, has a degree in education and a master’s degree in agricultural science. “He has 22 years of experience in political leadership, including the position of first secretary of the provincial committee in Ciego de Ávila, in the Federation of Young Communists, and member of the bureau in the national committee,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that “in the party he served as a city bureau member and first secretary.” He completed a Diploma in Defense and National Security.

The regime has been changing tactics in recent weeks as popular tensions rise amid the serious crisis the country is facing.

In recent days, Cuba’s President-elect Miguel Diaz Canale fired Alejandro Gil Fernandez as the country’s Minister of Economy and Planning and appointed Joaquin Alonso Vazquez as premier.