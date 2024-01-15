The regime has confirmed deliveries of sugar with iron particles to Cuban wineries

The regime confirmed deliveries of sugar laced with iron particles to Cuban warehouses this week

A note from the official press indicates that the commerce authorities in Villa Clara have decided to stop the delivery of sugar to warehouses in several municipalities, where it is deemed not to be suitable for sale due to the inclusion of iron particles above the permissible indices. One batch came for the original basket.

Mario Enrique García, director of the Tecnoazúcar company in the province, said they have already stopped transporting the product from the centers to wholesale warehouses that process and package it, and quality tests are being conducted right now in various laboratories. In addition to other technical and monitoring tips to solve the problem.

The report said, “Garcia assured that Remedios’ sugar company, Heriberto Duquesne, would be able to grind upwards of 60 percent and deliver more than 100 tons of sugar per day, allowing the damaged product to be replaced in the shortest possible time. “

On the other hand, the director of retail trade in the province, Yoel Romero, reported that so far sugar containing iron particles above permissible rates has been reported in warehouses in seven municipalities: Camajuani, Remedios, Cabarion, Sifuentes, Manicaragua, Ranchuelo and Santa Clara.

“In addition to ceasing sales at those locations, we recommend that affected consumers get their charges refunded for a replacement,” Romero said.