The Regime (Prime Video): The future HBO series reveals a disturbing trailer

Admin 9 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 30 Views

The Regime miniseries will drop on Prime Video on March 3.

mini series Government Will be out on Prime Video on March 3.

©HBO

Kate Winslet as the autocratic chancellor of a fictional Eastern European country? has the tempting promise of Government, the new HBO miniseries. A program that aired March 3 on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform, and which featured a trailer that is as promising as it is uneasy.

Too close to reality?

These are images that may be uncomfortable for some, as they are reminiscent of recent examples of politicians and countries falling into authoritarianism.

Government It thus promises a mix of realism and black comedy, immersing us between the palace walls of an authoritarian regime on the verge of collapse.

Their Chancellor Elena Wernham, who has become increasingly paranoid, turns to Herbert Zubk, an equally unstable soldier who will become her unlikely confidant. As Zubak’s influence grows, Elena’s thirst for control will tear the castle…and the country around it apart.

  • Watch the trailer for this Government ,

If these images remind you of other corrosive political series, that’s completely normal. Produced by Will Tracy (menu, inheritance), the mini-series is directed by Stephen Frears, who is already at the helm of the biopic Queenand series director Jessica Hobbs. Crown And Division, A team addicted to power games and corridor intrigues.

Matthias Schoenaerts and Kate Winslet in The Regime.

Matthias Schoenaerts and Kate Winslet Government,

©HBO

Consisting of six episodes, Government Posted around Kate Winslet (titanic, rebellious marriage) A beautiful international artist: Matthias Schoenaerts (of rust and bone), Guillaume Gallien (Yves Saint Laurent), Andrea Riseborough (birdman), Martha Plimpton (good wife) or even Hugh Grant (love at first sight in nothing hill,

Kate Winslet and Guillaume Gallien in The Regime.

Kate Winslet and Guillaume Gallien Government,

©HBO

Government It will be broadcast on the Amazon Prime Video platform from March 3, 2024 at the rate of one episode per week. Therefore its last episode has been kept on 7th April.

amazon prime video

Starting price €69


amazon prime video


  • Amazon
    Amazon

    €6.99nine


    • amazon monthly subscription

      €6.99nine


    • Amazon Annual Subscription

      €69.90nine


  • Amazon
    Amazon

    €6.99nine


  • Amazon
    Amazon

    €69.90nine

How pricing tables work

Turn off your ad blocker to access all of the above links.

Advertisement, Your content continues below

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Why did the actress spark controversy over the filming of her new series?

Nicole Kidman is back in the series, available on Prime Video from January 26. But ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved