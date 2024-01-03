The Regime (Prime Video): The future HBO series reveals a disturbing trailer

Kate Winslet as the autocratic chancellor of a fictional Eastern European country? has the tempting promise of Government, the new HBO miniseries. A program that aired March 3 on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform, and which featured a trailer that is as promising as it is uneasy.
Too close to reality?
These are images that may be uncomfortable for some, as they are reminiscent of recent examples of politicians and countries falling into authoritarianism.
Government It thus promises a mix of realism and black comedy, immersing us between the palace walls of an authoritarian regime on the verge of collapse.
Their Chancellor Elena Wernham, who has become increasingly paranoid, turns to Herbert Zubk, an equally unstable soldier who will become her unlikely confidant. As Zubak’s influence grows, Elena’s thirst for control will tear the castle…and the country around it apart.
- Watch the trailer for this Government ,
If these images remind you of other corrosive political series, that’s completely normal. Produced by Will Tracy (menu, inheritance), the mini-series is directed by Stephen Frears, who is already at the helm of the biopic Queenand series director Jessica Hobbs. Crown And Division, A team addicted to power games and corridor intrigues.
Consisting of six episodes, Government Posted around Kate Winslet (titanic, rebellious marriage) A beautiful international artist: Matthias Schoenaerts (of rust and bone), Guillaume Gallien (Yves Saint Laurent), Andrea Riseborough (birdman), Martha Plimpton (good wife) or even Hugh Grant (love at first sight in nothing hill,
Government It will be broadcast on the Amazon Prime Video platform from March 3, 2024 at the rate of one episode per week. Therefore its last episode has been kept on 7th April.
amazon prime video
Starting price €69
-
Amazon
€6.99nine
-
amazon monthly subscription
€6.99nine
-
Amazon Annual Subscription
€69.90nine
-
Amazon
€6.99nine
-
Amazon
€69.90nine
How pricing tables work
Turn off your ad blocker to access all of the above links.