The Regime (Prime Video): The future HBO series reveals a disturbing trailer

Kate Winslet as the autocratic chancellor of a fictional Eastern European country? has the tempting promise of Government, the new HBO miniseries. A program that aired March 3 on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform, and which featured a trailer that is as promising as it is uneasy.

Too close to reality?

These are images that may be uncomfortable for some, as they are reminiscent of recent examples of politicians and countries falling into authoritarianism.

Government It thus promises a mix of realism and black comedy, immersing us between the palace walls of an authoritarian regime on the verge of collapse.

Their Chancellor Elena Wernham, who has become increasingly paranoid, turns to Herbert Zubk, an equally unstable soldier who will become her unlikely confidant. As Zubak’s influence grows, Elena’s thirst for control will tear the castle…and the country around it apart.