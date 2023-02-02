The regional government highlights public-private collaboration in programs such as ‘Inspira II’ that seek to improve the employability of young people

The Deputy Minister for Culture and Sports, Ana Muñoz, has highlighted public-private collaboration to develop programs that seek to improve the employability of our young people, such as ‘Inspira II en la Sagra’, developed by Fundación Iberdrola in collaboration with Save the Children. Muñoz, who has attended the delivery of diplomas to the participants, has assessed that, in this second edition, in addition to young people from Illescas, young people from Carranque, Yeles, Ugena, Seseña or El Viso de San Juan have participated, who have been able to train in areas such as energy efficiency, home automation, electric vehicles or reforestation. For the deputy minister, “with this type of initiative, a door is opened to the integration of boys and girls who, due to their social and personal circumstances, find it difficult.” This project is co-financed by the European Social Fund, the Youth Employment Initiative and the Regional Government of Castilla-La Mancha (which contributes close to 500,000 euros) through the Youth Employment Operational Program 2014-2020. The president of the Iberdrola Foundation, Fernando García; the general director of Youth and Sports, Carlos Yuste; the general director of Save the Children, Andrés Conde; and the mayors of Illescas, Seseña and Ugena, José Manuel Tofiño, Silvia Fernández and Félix Gallego.