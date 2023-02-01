The regional government, local entities and Toroverde continue advancing for the installation of the active tourism park in Cuenca

The Government of Castilla-La Mancha, the municipalities of Cuenca, Mariana and Sotos, together with the district of Tondos, and the company Toroverde continue to advance in the procedures for the installation of the differential active tourism ecopark throughout Europe, dedicated to ecotourism in full Sierra Cuenca, which will mean the creation of half a thousand jobs, with an initial investment of 37 million euros.

The legal and engineering team of the company promoting the project, in addition to its two managers, Jorge Jorge and Jaime Fortuño, have visited these days the land in the middle of the Sierra de Bascuñana where the eco-park will be located, to continue advancing in the procedures administrative and urban necessary for the installation of the project, which aims to maintain the protection of the soil in its development; where they have been accompanied by the mayor of Cuenca, Darío Dolz; the director of IPEX, Luis Noé; and by the provincial delegate for Sustainable Development in the province of Cuenca, Rodrigo Molina; and the Councilor for Institutional Relations, Saray Portillo.

Subsequently, and after the visit to the land, the teams from the company that promotes the park and the representatives of the regional government have also held meetings of a technical nature, as well as with the mayor of Cuenca, with the councilors of Mariana, Sotos and the district of Tondos, Jesús Valía de Marco, Estela Moreno and José Luis Muñoz, respectively.