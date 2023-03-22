The relationship between beauty and love in audiovisual

Like any film genre, romantic comedies follow a classic formula. Within this there are a number of ingredients that may or may not be added to the mixture. A “transformation” or “makeover”, in English, is the moment when the protagonist, previously someone insignificant or invisible, changes her appearance and only after this process becomes a viable and coherent romantic option in the plot. It’s as if, from that moment on, she showed her true potential, and before she wasn’t worthy of attention. Within this, we can reflect on the concept of beauty and aesthetics and how these relate to the vision of love in the audiovisual.

The analysis proposed by Pythagoras about ideal beauty revolves around the symmetry of the human face. According to the mathematician, the proportion between the parts and their arrangement result in harmony and consequently in beauty.

The idea that the graceful and delicate is equivalent to the beautiful, according to the beauty categories of Aristotle, is reinforced in some romantic comedies. The film She is great (1999) is one of the best examples where we see this happening. Zack (Freddie Prinze Jr.) approaches the protagonist, Laney (Rachael Leigh Cook), with the intention of making her prom queen through a bet made between her friends. Laney was purposely chosen because she was considered a weird and unpopular girl. One of the most memorable scenes is when Zack’s sister helps Lainey get ready for a party. She abandons her traditional way of dressing and we see the protagonist transformed (in a dress, high heels, makeup, a new haircut and without her glasses) — now, for Zack’s eyes and for the spectator’s, she becomes makes it beautiful. And it’s from this point on in the narrative where we see her romantic partner realize her worth and start to have feelings for her.

In Miss sympathy (2000), another classic of the genre, Sandra Bullock parades in a dress on the runway of an airport after her character Gracie, considered a tomboy, needs to infiltrate a beauty pageant to stop an alleged terrorist attack. Again, eyes are drawn to her like never before.

It is also interesting to consider that this formula only seems to work if an actress who is already conventionally beautiful (according to the theory of symmetry and beauty standards) is playing the protagonist described by everyone as “ugly” or “ugly”.unattractive”. It is common for aesthetic details, such as the use of glasses and curly hair, to be purposely increased in the characters’ look so that they are considered “ugly” initially. Even in different cases this occurs. In the book I’ll Have What She’s Having: How Nora Ephron’s Three Iconic Films Saved the Romantic Comedy in Erin Carlsonit is mentioned that the screenwriter Nora Ephron asked that the character Sally, played by Meg Ryan in the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally (1989) wore glasses. The reason:

“castle rock recruited Cheryl Shuman from Starry Eyes Optical Services to supply glasses to Meg Ryan. During a production meeting, Cheryl recalls, Nora said that Sally needed glasses to correct a visual imbalance: ‘Well, we had to have glasses for the character because… Meg is so much more attractive than Billy.’ Nora requested a single pair that ‘does it all’ and combined seriousness and sex appeal. ‘It can’t be nerdy,’ the team told Cheryl. ‘You can’t diminish her beauty, but you have to tone it down a bit.’ (CARLSON, 2017, p. 65).

It is always necessary that the protagonist remains attractive enough to generate identification with the public. It is crucial that they sympathize with her. At the end of the transformation, all the small aesthetic details purposely implemented in it are abandoned as part of the attempt to make it unattractive. Now the public, and her future romantic partner, see her with new eyes, and it is from that moment on that the protagonist becomes a valid romantic option.

Why not before? What kept her from being desired before then? What prerequisites did she not meet? Do these prerequisites exist?

In Princess’ diary (2001), the protagonist Mia (Anne Hathaway) undergoes this makeover after discovering that she is the granddaughter of the queen of Genovia and needs to undergo several etiquette classes in order for her to behave properly as part of royalty. Her clumsy way of being prevails, no matter how much there was insistence that she change, but the film also has a somewhat iconic scene, where Mia really transforms from a messed up and “ugly” teenager, to a true princess. Even in this case in which Michael (the good guy in the movie) already had feelings for Mia before the transformation, it is noted that he only had the “impulse” to act on these feelings after realizing that she started to gain attention from other people for her status of a princess and by changing her appearance.

Perhaps the scene of Mia’s transformation, in which the hairdresser Paolo manages to smooth the unruly hair of the future princess, after a lot of effort trying to untangle it (RIP wooden brush), is one of the most striking scenes of recent times. As much as it is built with a pleasant soundtrack, performance performances and is fun to watch, many girls end up internalizing a harmful message about themselves from these scenes, affecting their self-esteem. Suddenly looking in the mirror weighs a lot more than before.

Already in Pretty Woman (1990), one observes the initial beauty of Vivian (Julia Roberts) as a reflection of seduction (and consequently malice) due to her character being a prostitute. Her character is questioned several times throughout the film. In one scene, Vivian enters a “fancy” store, wearing a more revealing and sensual outfit. The saleswomen refuse to assist her and Vivian leaves the store extremely embarrassed. Only after the character has had the opportunity to buy a multitude of new clothes (the film’s equivalent of her makeover), and considered appropriate for a fashionable woman, does she have a chance to be welcomed into the store. Even in cases like this, they manage to belittle the image of the woman, whether by her face, profession, way of dressing or personality.

The aesthetic standards of beauty dominate the representation of women in art and in the world since the first theories on the topic. The idea that only conventionally beautiful people (the ruling pattern: white and thin) have the chance to experience love stories is not in line with reality. The issue doesn’t even end up being the characters falling in love only after a process that erases certain aspects of their personalities, but rather the lack of stories in which appearance and change don’t matter. Stories where there is no need to aesthetically change who you are in order to be loved. People who don’t fit conventional beauty standards also live love stories and deserve to be represented.

That’s why we also don’t see romantic comedies that are so successful with older actors. Umberto Ecoauthor of History of Uglinesssays that during the Middle Ages there were “many representations of the old woman, symbol of physical and moral decay, as opposed to the canonical praise of youth as a symbol of beauty and purity” (ECO, 2007, p. 159). Revulsion for the old man, especially for women when he grows old, causes the general public to lose interest in these stories. Audiences are attracted to beauty, and going by this theory, they are much more likely to want to watch younger actors fall in love than older ones.

Ticket to Paradise (2022) comes to hit head-on with this mentality, bringing back two iconic figures of romantic cinema: Julia Roberts and George Clooney. The two actors, who are 55 and 61 years old respectively, play a divorced couple who, in trying to prevent their daughter’s wedding from happening, begin to reconnect with each other. As of this writing, the film has grossed $108.5 million at the worldwide box office. Perhaps this revulsion or simple lack of interest in romantic stories that deviate from the norm of aesthetics is changing. Or maybe Julia Roberts and George Clooney (who already fit beauty standards) will forever be considered beautiful by the public. The point is that more stories like this also deserve space in cinema and Ticket to Paradise can serve as an example for future productions for which there is space.

Perhaps we will never be able to escape the aesthetic standards of beauty, which change from time to time, but it is important that the importance of a critical look at details like these in audiovisual is increasingly emphasized. Fundamentally, this “stumble” it is used as a plot device and does not reflect reality, however unattainable standards insist otherwise. We all deserve love, exactly for who and how we are, regardless of whether we look like the protagonists of the movies that bring us hope of one day living something similar to their novels, or not.

Victoria Bezerra she is Capricorn with moon in cancer and venus in pisces, that already explains a lot. Enthusiast of romantic comedies (whether in cinema or literature), original Apple TV series and Star Wars. Journalist and… maybe a filmmaker one day?”

** The featured art is authored by the publisher Ana Luíza.