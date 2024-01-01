The revamp of the medical faculty will start at the end of the course and will cost nine million. Aragon

The Faculty of Medicine of the Aragonese capital is facing an intensive process of reform and rehabilitation. This is the star action of the University of Zaragoza until 2026. Work will begin at the end of the course and, in the first phase, more than nine million euros will be invested.

It’s been 50 years since Paraninfo brought faculty to the San Francisco campus. Then 5,000 students filled the classrooms, As the years passed, the number of students decreased and training needs changed.

University Improvement Scheme, the construction of which will be tendered to start before the end of the year, is being considered Start with Building B for offices and classrooms, They will open it in Violante Street in Hungary, set up new laboratories and a virtual hospital and build a large biomedical sciences library. “So that it is a biomedical library service that facilitates the work of university students, but also helps the society of Zaragoza and Aragon in relation to these needs,” explains Javier Lanuza, Dean of the Faculty.

Once this phase is complete, Building A will be renovated, which will be dedicated to central administration and cafeteria services., They propose to maintain the Ramon y Cajal Auditorium in its current location.

