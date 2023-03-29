The Rising MediaMarkt Intel returns on April 3 with the dispute of a place for the VCT EMEA at stake

CASE Esports will defend the title of the competition achieved in the last final played in Torrevieja on March 11.

The VALORANT Challengers Spain: Rising Mediamarkt and Intel, the official competition in Spain of the Riot Games game organized by LVP, returns next April 3 with its summer split. This season is especially important since the champion will play the promotion phase to the VCT EMEA, the highest European competition.

The competition will start with the current champion as favorite: CASE Esports. The team founded by the soccer player Casemiro beat Team Queso -the other great contender for the title- 3-1 in the grand final held at the Torrevieja Municipal Theater on March 11. The rest of the teams that will try to win this new split are UCAM Tokiers, Movistar Riders, Rebels Gaming, KPI Gaming, AYM Esports (owned by Manchester City footballer Aymeric Laporte), Falcons (owned by Chelsea footballer César Azpilicueta), Ramboot Club and ZETA Gaming (a team from Zaragoza whose founders include the rapper Kase.O).

Most of the teams that make up Rising MediaMarkt and Intel have decided to keep the rosters from the first split. In fact, only Rebels from the top of the table have changed their lineup, as have the three teams that remained in the bottom of the table (AYM Esports, Ramboot Club and Movistar Riders). In that sense, the VALORANT competition is not only important for the champion, it will also be important for the last ranked, since the team that has scored the fewest points between the spring and summer splits he will have to put his place in Rising at stake against a Radiant League teamthe amateur circuit.

In the season that starts next Monday, the VALORANT Challengers Spain: Rising MediaMarkt Intel will play two days a week (Monday and Tuesday) instead of the three of the previous split. The playoffs for the title will start on June 29, while the final, whose venue will be revealed in the coming weeks, will take place on June 10th.

The competition, which is sponsored by MediaMarkt, Intel, Domino’s and OMENcan be followed through the LVP Twitch channel and TikTok.