The Rock Star in Us | column

Beyoncé’s concert last week made me cry. Three days later I was standing with my bass guitar hanging around my neck. In drama school, a teacher once said: “Deep down inside, we all really want to be rock stars. If we can’t do that, we’ll find whoever is closest.”

This year my whole year is focused on learning, I throw myself in situations where I am out of my comfort zone. In spite of my clumsy limbs, I am there learning African dances, learning to play the bass guitar and learning to sing. All this in preparation for my next theater show. I approached the singing teacher with an audio tape that contained only traditional Vietnamese music. ‘Is that allowed too?’, I asked.

We had to sing western music during training. From Braille to the Beatles. From Ekada and De Munnik to Edith Piaf. The scales were weird to me. So I left the singing to my classmates, I would throw myself into Shakespearean texts. I told myself that from a young age at home I had been exposed to a different kind of music. No one was waiting for this. I thought.

To a child who is exposed to a particular language from the very beginning, that particular grammar becomes his own. It works the same way with music. Western scales work very differently from Asian scales, although Asian scales are particularly well-established in Western ones. Piano keys have whole and semitones, and notes in between, which are absent on the piano, but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist.

Playing with the prevailing norms to get a place on the podium. Until a few weeks ago, I had the idea of ​​converting traditional Vietnamese music into contemporary music. Bass guitar in hand, I bridge the gap between the sounds I hear at home and the sounds my audience recognizes.

At Beyoncé’s concert last week, several things came together. There was a star, not to show how well she could dance or sing, but to connect with and tell something about this world.

She stood there in the stadium to remind everyone what her inner strength is. The rock star in us. Whether the artist performed or not, it was not the point. It’s about giving all of us permission to step into the light.

Sometimes you go back to where you came from. And on the other hand, by being a little brave. Have the courage to step into situations where you discover something inside yourself that you didn’t even know existed. My first forays on bass guitar were more than liberating.