The Rock Star in Us | column

Beyonce’s concert last week made me cry. Three days later I was standing with my bass guitar around my neck. In drama school, a teacher once said: “Deep down, we all really want to be rock stars. If we can’t be that, we’ll look for whatever comes close.”

My year this year has been about learning, I throw myself in situations where I am out of my comfort zone. There I am, despite my clumsy limbs, taking African dance lessons, learning to play the bass guitar, and learning to sing. This is all in preparation for my next theater show. I approached the singing teacher with an audio tape containing only traditional Vietnamese music. ‘Is that allowed too?’, I asked.

During training, we used to sing western music. From Braille to the Beatles. From Acda and de Munnik to Edith Piaf. The scales were weird to me. So I left the singing to my classmates, I included myself in Shakespearean texts. I told myself that I was exposed to a different kind of music from an early age at home. No one was waiting for him. I thought.

In a child who is early exposed to a particular language, that particular grammar becomes his own. It works the same way with music. Western scales work very differently from Asian scales, although the former is notably included in the Western ones. The keys on a piano have whole and semitones, and notes in between, absent on a piano, but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist.

Playing with the prevailing norms to get a place on the podium. Until a few weeks ago, I had the idea to convert traditional Vietnamese music into contemporary music. With a bass guitar in hand, I build the bridge with vocals I’ve heard at home that the audience recognizes.

Several things happened at once during Beyoncé’s concert last week. A star was there, not to show how well he could dance or sing, but to add and tell something about this world. She stood in the stadium to remind everyone what her inner strength is. Rock star in us. It wasn’t about whether the artist was performing or not. It’s about giving all of us permission to step into the light. Sometimes you go back to where you came from. And on the other hand by being a little braver. Have the courage to step into situations where you do something in yourself that you didn’t even know existed. My first run at bass guitar was more than liberating.