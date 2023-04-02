The role of games in the mass adoption of blockchain

Citi GPS’s March report is titled Money, Tokens, and Games. A report that fully enters the future of Blockchain and Web3. And it does so with a deep bet: the massive adoption of blockchain will have games as its main window. The foundation of this bet: the current existence of more than three billion digital players.

Blockchain games, an economic model to put together

The title of this Citi GPS March report is quite reminiscent of the title of Soderbergh’s film. A film that advanced a good part of the cinema that was made during the nineties of the last century. It was called Sex, lies and videotape. As in that film title, the most relevant is in the third element. Then, in the video tapes, which were the backbone of the film. in the report Money, Tokens, and Gamesin the games.

Games and blockchain adoption

Of those three billion digital players, the report calculates that between fifty thousand and one hundred thousand will already be playing on Web3 in 2025. But a good part of the others will be doing so on Web2, but with games that include tokens. A way to get into Blockchain and Web3 itself.

The report starts from one principle: disruptive innovation is unstoppable. Once another way of seeing the world is shown and, above all, of acting in the world, it can no longer be stopped. Above all, if such innovation is more efficient and attractive than previous ways of doing things.

The report is based on this principle. A conclusive report: hardly seen by users, Blockchain and Web3 will certify in 2030 the great leap towards mass adoption. And the games will have a lot to say in this jump; in this adoption, without realizing it. As we do not realize the protocols that are launched with Wi-Fi, for example.

The report does not only talk about the role of gaming. He points out how, in the financial system, CBDCs will have a leading role, or the great potential of the tokenization of any asset.

A tokenized world

In support of the CBDC claim, it uses a curious methodology. The report counts the speeches of those responsible for financial policy, in which there is reference to CBDCs. After cataloging them as positive and negative, with respect to this new financial instrument, it traces the evolution of these discourses between 2016 and 2022. A layout in which the greater presence of positive discourses, over negative ones, in recent years, is clearly observed. Less interesting aspects in this framework are the synthetic sections dedicated to the cases of the Digital Euro and the Digital Pound.

Another of the great bets of the report is the one pointed out with respect to tokenization. A tokenized world is presented. Anything that can be appropriated in this sublunary world can be tokenized. For this, the advantages of the tokenization of the world are widely argued. Of course, the report points to a relatively extensive catalog of fields in which Blockchain-Web 3 technology will have a special impact. In this regard, the field of art occupies a relevant space.

The game is in all cultures

It can be said that, according to the report, almost everything is going smoothly. No stretch marks. Until the question of mass adoption of Blockchain appears. It is here where the role that the game and the millions of digital players can play is emphasized. The game is in all cultures. It is part of the definition of being human.. There is an extensive -in time and actors- debate about what defines a human being. A debate accentuated in these moments of AI and robots.

The most deeply rooted criterion in the West is that being human is the being that can be an owner; but it cannot be owned by anyone. A criterion that contributed to the abolition of slavery. Like any criterion, it has culturally blurred borders, under discussion. Suffice it to think of the intense ideological struggle over the moment of access to the status of human being in the process that goes from begetting to potential childbirth. An ideological struggle that is continually fed back, as is the case now with the case of surrogacy. In any case, it is not a universally practiced criterion. However, it could be taken from the game.

In all cultures, no matter how limited their material resources, the game occupies an important position. Then it can be projected, at least as a hypothesis, that the game and the ability to play is what defines the human being. We are, as the historian Huizinga said, homo ludens. Maybe you can’t separate the configuration of homo ludens of the of homo sapiens. It is true that there are certain animals that seem to play. We attribute to their behaviors the representations of the game. But the game, the one of homo ludensrequires the rules of the homo sapiens.

play with tokens

All cultures play; but not all cultures play the same. At least for now. According to what is derived from reading the Citi report, although not all of us play the same game, many of us will play with the same basic technology. And an important part of these players will do so with tokens.

This great bet of the report takes as its starting point the current enormous number of digital players. It is estimated that they exceed three billion. A quantity that includes the sporadic Candy Crush players, while they wait in the lounges of an airport, and the regular players. From here and taking the words of the report literally: gaming will be the way to make “blockchain big”.

It is emphasized that the typical digital gamer does not take into account the technology that underlies the game. It can be blockchain, cloud or any other. It is even probable that the process by which Web3, instead of radically displacing Web2, will be inserted into it, will emerge. This is where tokenization, the use of tokens in games, takes center stage. Games where players win, buy, sell, and bet things.

Play to win

Especially illustrative is figure 8 of the report. In it, the step from “pay to play” to “play to win” is developed, after going through “play for free”. From Grand Touring until Axis Infinitygoing by League of Legends. From Grand Theft Auto until decentralandgoing by crossfire.

The challenge is to develop more attractive, more immersive games. Also in not trying to exploit users. It is true that, unlike other fields, here one can think of less corporate resistance. As, for example, it can happen in the legal field with lawyers and, above all, notaries, so that decentralized records are imposed. But that does not mean that it is a field without criteria. In the end, it depends on the demand. It depends on the players. Some players are quite sensitive to the possibility that the use of tokens could become another tool to get money from them.

If there is an experience that has been digitized, it is that of the game, in all its areas. It has been digitized because we have digitized ourselves to play. If, in general, one can speak of digital civilization, it is due to the extension of the digital game. If we are human beings because of the game, we are digital human beings because of our immersion in digital games. A dive in which the stop that is in sight is Web3.

The entire report is sourced from conversations with various experts in the Web3 industry. The conversation about the game takes place with Ryan Wyatt, President of Polygon Labs. It seems that his conversation will be something to talk about.

