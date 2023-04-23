The romance with Anne Hathaway that will melt your heart with the passionate story

The film Love Comes and Goes is a romantic comedy released in 2010, directed by Garry Marshall and starring a great cast, including Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts, Bradley Cooper, Ashton Kutcher and Jennifer Garner.

The film follows several intertwined love stories during Valentine’s Day week in Los Angeles.

The film is divided into several stories that intertwine over the course of Valentine’s Day week in Los Angeles.

Among them are the romance between a florist (Ashton Kutcher) and a career assistant (Jennifer Garner), a housewife (Jessica Biel) who plans an anti-Valentine’s Day party for his single friends, a football player (Eric Dane) who tries to win back his ex-wife (Jessica Alba) and a publicist (Bradley Cooper) who becomes involved with a recently separated woman (Julia Roberts).

The cast includes big names from Hollywood, such as Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts, Bradley Cooper, Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Eric Danebetween others.

CONTINUES AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

Love Comes and Goes is a fun, lighthearted romantic comedy that is sure to please fans of the genre.

The film offers several intertwined love stories that touch on themes such as love, relationships and friendship.

Despite being a little predictable at times, the cast’s performance is convincing and makes the film quite engaging.

Curiosities

Director Garry Marshall has also helmed other famous romantic comedies such as “Pretty Woman” and “Runaway Bride”.

Love Comes and Goes was recorded in Los Angeles during the month of February, precisely to coincide with Valentine’s Day celebrations.

was recorded in Los Angeles during the month of February, precisely to coincide with Valentine’s Day celebrations. The film’s soundtrack includes several romantic songs, such as “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz and “I Gotta Feeling” by the Black Eyed Peas.

critical consensus

Love Comes and Goes received mixed reviews from critics. While some praised the cast and lightness of the story, others criticized the script’s lack of originality and predictability.

Love Comes and Goes is a fun romantic comedy that offers several intertwined love stories.

Although it is a little predictable at times, the cast’s performance makes the film quite engaging and captivating.

If you are a fan of the genre, this movie is worth giving a chance.

Love Comes and Goes is available for rent at Youtube and Amazon Prime Video.

See the trailer: