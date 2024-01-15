The rumored Scarlet Witch movie gets the update we’ve all been waiting for

Elizabeth Olsen is best known for her role as Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The character got an interesting twist wandavision, Which leads to Wanda accepting her Scarlet Witch persona. However, after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessOlsen has been absent from the MCU.

A solo project focusing on the Scarlet Witch has long been rumored. The rumored movie got a much-needed update from an insider, much to the delight of most fans. After news of Olsen’s alleged return to the MCU surfaced online, fans took to social media to express their thoughts on a potential Scarlet Witch project. Here’s the latest update on the rumored Scarlet Witch solo movie and when Olsen might return to the lead role.

Elizabeth Olsen is reportedly returning to the MCU Scarlet Witch solo movie

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch is one of the most popular characters in the MCU. The character was also at the forefront of a limited series in Phase Four of the MCU wandavision and film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, However, the latter ends with the apparent demise of the Scarlet Witch.

In recent times, rumors The Scarlet Witch solo film has taken social media by storm. insider now MyTimeToShineHello has shared an update regarding the rumored project on X. Responding to a fan’s question about the project, Scooper tweeted the following:

Yes either between Avengers 5 and 6 or after Secret Wars https://t.co/P8hRQow65B pic.twitter.com/iIoyVhAzDW – MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) 19 February 2024

According to MyTimeToShineHello, a solo project focusing on Elizabeth Olsen’s character will be released sometime soon avengers 5 And avengers 6, from the sixth the avenger hope to make a film avengers: secret warsThe insider’s tweet also suggests that a Scarlet Witch solo film is likely to be released after that project. Still, if MyTimeToShineHello’s claims are accurate, a Scarlet Witch The film may hit our screens sometime between 2026 and 2027.

Fans are excited and eager to see Elizabeth Olsen take the lead Scarlet Witch Movies

Although Marvel Studios has yet to confirm plans for a solo Scarlet Witch film, many fans took MyTimeToShineHello’s recent update as confirmation of Elizabeth Olsen’s rumored return to the MCU. Furthermore, fans were happy with the update as it gave them a definite timeline as to when they could see Elizabeth Olsen back in the MCU as Scarlet Witch.

This is how fans are reacting to Elizabeth Olsen’s recent update Scarlet Witch solo movie on

I wonder if he will be portrayed as a villain or an anti-hero? – batnarc (@batnarc573511) 19 February 2024

For this they should bring in Jac Schaeffer. Maybe explain what was going on in MOM and find a way to capitalize on it in the film —Chris DeSantis || The World Between Multiverses (@worbmultiverses) 19 February 2024

We are waiting for mother to return. pic.twitter.com/fN7bx30uAc -Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) 19 February 2024

I’m making appearances, so we’ll get a Scarlet Witch movie soon pic.twitter.com/3zrhy41IiA – Mr Singh (@PlutoS10461371) 19 February 2024

Will this be a redemption story? I mean, he’s literally a serial killer. – Gregory (@GregoryH_1972) 19 February 2024

As the tweet shows, fans are excited and eager to see Olsen back in the MCU as Scarlet Witch in a solo film. Although nothing has been finalized yet, Olsen herself expressed interest in returning to the MCU during an interview last year. The actress also wanted to see her character have a redemptive arc and most fans echoed this sentiment.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said in 2022 that he wants to explore more stories featuring the Scarlet Witch and would love to work with Olsen again. Therefore, there is a strong possibility of Olsen’s return due to the rumor Scarlet Witch Single film in the near future.

wandavision And Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Streaming on Disney+.