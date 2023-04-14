The sale of tickets for the final of the FiRe LEAGUE began: The best Counter in the country, a stadium to fill and 12 million pesos in prizes

The Movistar Arena will host the final of the FiRe LEAGUE.

This Thursday was a special day for the Counter Strike scene in Argentina because tickets went on sale for what is probably the most important face-to-face of the year: the FiReLEAGUE Battle. It will be the first edition of this event, which will take place on Saturday, July 8 and will bring together the best CS:GO in the country with epic freestyle battles and an international level showmatch. The stage that will host this event will be the Movistar Arena, which for the first time since its inauguration will host a party related to esports.

The price of the tickets ranges between $3,000 and $5,000 pesos for most locations, although there are some sectors whose value reaches $7,000 and $15,000.

The news was already public since the end of March, and had a strong impact on networks. tournaments of Counter there are plenty of them in Argentina, but the ones played on LAN have a very different taste and aroma. Not only for the players, who are filled with adrenaline on the stage, but also for all the fans and curious people, who can feel the passion for esports in the flesh and blood. It’s easy to fall into parallels with traditional sport, but it’s the same as watching a football game on television or in the stands.

The FiReLEAGUE Battle It will have three main attractions. At the sporting level, the grand final of the FiRELEAGUE Argentina, which will bring together the best teams in the country in a long competition that will have most of its phases online, but that will be defined with the public present. In addition, there will be no shortage of shows because they announced freestyle battles, and although they have not yet revealed who the protagonists will be, it is estimated that they would be figures who closely follow the Counter scene. In addition, there will be a confrontation between two Latin American CS titans in a showmatch: Imperial of Brazil against 9Z.

Tickets began to be sold this Thursday morning and will be available until capacity is exhausted. The Movistar Arena will have 10,000 places available, and in networks there is a move to try to fill it and show the color and warmth of the Latin American public. The prices are quite accessible, so a good amount of public is expected.

The Counter finals in stadiums are experienced in a special way (photo: Esportmaniacos)

It is not very common in the country to have a final of an esports tournament in a venue as impressive as the one located in Humboldt 450. In fact, the last time a series was played in a similar microstadium was the final of the 2017 Latin American League in the DirecTV Arena. Five years have passed since then, and in between there were events in places like the Obras stadium, the San Lorenzo Sports Center, Costa Salgero, Tecnópolis or the Broadway Theater, but this time the dimensions will be different.

The FiReLEAGUE It is one of the most important competitions in the entire region. Yes ok Fire It has several different championships, the definition at the Movistar Arena will be the local contest. Last year the tournament was played in the FiRe gaming center, and the champion was 9zwho won the final 2-0 against isurus. The same teams had come across each other in the decisive series of 2021, although on that occasion it was BO5 and La Violeta won 3-1. In 2020 there were two contests in the South, and both also crossed, with victory for Frankkaster’s men 2-0 in both series.

9Z was invited to the FiRe LEAGUE Global Finals. – HLTV/Photo by theMAKKU

Any team can sign up for the contest since there will be an open instance, from which eight teams will come out, which would be added to eight other squads already pre-classified. Those 16 will face each other in a Swiss format and five will reach the playoffs, where the three teams that have performed best in recent months will await. Squads of the size of Bestia, Furious, Windingo, Boca Gaming, River Plate, LRV, Velox and Fusion. The total prizepool is 12 million pesos ($30,000), and the champion will win a place in the Global Finals that this year will be played in Madrid, Spain.

On the other hand, the confrontation between 9Z and Imperial will overflow with mysticism and good CS. They are two of the most popular teams in all of Latin America, and it will be the first time in their career that the historic Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, play at home. The Brazilian is a figure of the continent and one of the best players in the history of CS:GO. Together with his teams, he positioned Brazil in the international spotlight and, on top of that, he was champion of the Major -the highest shooter competition- in 2016. Today the Profe is 31 years old and is a member of Imperial, a squad that occupies 14th place in the ranking of HLTV. He shares a squad with his compatriots boltz, cello, VINI and JOTA. In addition, the coach is zakkwho led 9Z last year.

FalleN is the greatest idol of Latin American CS:GO. Photo by HLTV (@brcho_)

for his part 9Z It is the only Argentine team to play in a Major, and it did so twice last year. It is also the organization with the most fans, and was ranked 19th in the ranking. Today he ranks 61, and his roster is made up of try buddhathe Chilean dav1deusand the Uruguayans max and dgt. Although they will face Imperial in a showmatch, surely none will give anything away and a great sporting spectacle leaves.

July 8 promises to be a day that will remain in the history of esports in Argentina, and the spices are there: there will be great exponents, a large audience, a show, and a first-class stage.

