The Samsung community can now also preserve the planet in Minecraft thanks to the Galaxy S23 Ultra and @Regortread – Samsung Newsroom UK

Planeta Diamante 23, the universe of the content creator @Regortread for the Samsung community, will propose challenges related to sustainability and the preservation of the planet to users

Samsung Electronics has announced an action in Minecraft called “Diamond Planet 23”, a game server devised and created by @Regortread, the Spanish content creator, to raise awareness of sustainability in the Samsung community and promote care for the planet. In this virtual world, the South Korean company celebrates the presentation of its new range of Galaxy S23 devices, made with various components from recycled materials, raising the bar in terms of premium technology designed for the planet.

With multiple initiatives within the server, from games, challenges and other types of activities, fans of the Samsung brand and community will be able to win multiple prizes, including discounts for the new range of products on samsung.com and the possibility of getting five brand new devices from the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, when carrying out tasks related to the use of the planet’s resources and the reduction of the carbon footprint.

This initiative for the Samsung community seeks to use Minecraft as an integration element of the Galaxy ecosystem, in which fans of the brand can build together with @Regortread and G-Nusmas, the friendly mascot of the company, a technological and sustainable world, within a long-term awareness campaign.

Ahead of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, participants will need to clean up Diamond Planet 23. By collecting garbage and recycling this garbage, users will be able to get an in-game Galaxy S23 Ultra, functional within the server to help them locate materials and objects. These objects will provide prizes and promotions for users, and whoever is able to find one of the hidden diamonds will get a Galaxy S23 Ultra as a gift. A total of five Galaxy S23 series devices will be obtainable during the three days of the event, from February 2 to 4.

“Samsung continues to take realistic and high-impact measures that help protect the future of people and the planet, in line with our ‘Galaxy for the Planet’ strategy. We combine sustainability and innovation in everything we do while trying to make life easier for our users”, hto remarked Alfonso Fernández, CMO & Head of Direct To Consumer at Samsung Electronics Iberia. “It is essential that the new generations are aware of the challenges we face in the future for the preservation of the planet. For this reason, we think that this campaign through Minecraft and by the hand of a content creator like @Regortread helps us get closer to that younger audience, and thus ensure that our vision of sustainability inspires the maximum number of people”.

Samsung introduced its new range of devices yesterday, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23, marking a new era in the experience of the best Samsung Galaxy phones. The most advanced camera to date in the Galaxy ecosystem offers users more freedom to explore their creativity, world-class gaming performance and a more environmentally friendly design, while maintaining the most cutting-edge innovation in the mobile industry. .

For more information on Galaxy S23 smartphones, visit: www.samsungmobilepress.com, news.samsung.com/en either https://www.samsung.com/es/smartphones/galaxy-s/