“The Savant”: Jessica Chastain stars in new Apple TV+ series

Winner of several awards, including Oscar and Golden Globe, the actress Jessica Chastain will now explore her talent on the small screen as well, as she has been announced as the lead of “The Savant”new series of Apple TV+.

In addition to starring, Jessica also serves as an executive producer on the series, which will run for 8 episodes in total.

the plot of “The Savant” and the description of their characters, however, remains without being fully revealed. What Apple TV+ reveals is that, the production is based on a true story published by Cosmopolitan magazine.

The text in question, of course, has already been recovered by the press and deals with a woman, known as “the Savant” (something like A Sábia, in Portuguese), who infiltrates groups that spread hate speech to try to prevent the realization of large-scale attacks.

The author of the text, Andrea Stanley, will be the consultant for the series. The text, in English, can be seen here.

Despite the announcement, “The Savant” does not yet have a set release date..

Jennifer Connelly announced for new Apple TV+ series

the streaming service Apple TV+ continues to invest heavily in science fiction productions and one of the next to hit the platform, entitled “Dark Matter”will have Jennifer Connelly in the cast.

“Dark Matter” It is based on the book of the same name by the author. Blake Crouch, who also signs the script and is the showrunner of the series. The book is considered one of the best science fiction novels of the decade.

The protagonist of the series, who will play the character Jason Dessenis the actor Joel Edgerton (“The Great Gatsby”, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”). Jennifer Connellywinner of the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for “A Beautiful Mind”, joins the cast to play his wife, Daniela.