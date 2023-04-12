The School of Engineering will host the ULE-Sports Conference

Now León / León News / ULE-Sport

The Student Council of the University of León (ULE), in collaboration with the Office of the Vice-Rector for Social Responsibility, Culture and Sport, has organized the first ULE-Sports Days to be held at the School of Sports for the next 13 and 14 April. Industrial, Computer and Aerospace Engineering and whose contents aim to delve into the new types of electronic sports (Fornite, Clash Royale, LOL, Counter Strike, Valorant, TFT…).

The program includes three presentations focused on sports psychology, the effects of video games on mental and physical health, and the sponsorship of e-sports. For this purpose, David Suárez Iglesias, professor of the Department of Physical Education and Sports of the ULE, Jaime ‘Sens’, sports psychologist of Movistar Riders, and Pablo Gutiérrez, professor of the Area of ​​Marketing and Market Research of the ULE.

The development of the sessions is detailed below:

Thursday April 13

17:00-17:30: Inauguration of the conference

17:30-18:00: Presentation by David Suárez on ‘The effects of video games on mental and physical health’

18:15-19:30: Lecture by Jaime ‘Sens’ on ‘Sports psychology in E-Sports and personal experience in professional teams’.

Friday April 14

17:00-17:30: Presentation by Pablo Gutiérrez on ‘The image of sponsorship and value creation in E-Sports’.

17:30-17:45: Presentation and information about the ULE-SPORTS tournaments

Next, a 1vs1 LOL tournament will be held in ARAM mode, an acronym that comes from All Random All Mid (all random, all in the middle), a game mode created by the League of Legends community from a custom game with random champions. .

People interested in participating can register through the following form and will have to attend with their laptop to demonstrate their skills in the first ULE-Sports tournament.