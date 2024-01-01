The School of Medicine’s Dermatology and Venereology Program celebrates 10 years of training specialists

In a ceremony that brought together officials, academicians, doctors in training and graduates of the specialization from the Faculty of Medical Sciences, the Dermatology and Venereology Program celebrated 10 years of its creation.

Alejandro Guajardo Córdoba, Dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences and who inaugurated the commemorative activity, highlighted the importance of the training of dermatologists and the need to strengthen the programs, “understanding that there is a shortage of specialists in Chile and the development of health care networks. Happening.” Based on medical specialties.

Dean Guajardo also pointed out that the Faculty is committed to strengthening specialties, “an example is the establishment of a new teaching center at the San José Hospital, which will allow to offer better conditions to scholarship recipients.”

Following the words of the highest authority, Dr. Humberto Guajardo, former dean of the Faculty and one of the main promoters of the specialization in Usach, recalled the difficulties and opposition present in the environment. “We are based on the fact that the university is autonomous and has all the powers to start specialization. Today we can say that despite the opposition, the specialization was consolidated with graduates of exceptional quality, which is undoubtedly the merit of Dr. Fuenzalida and Dr. Lobies and their team of teachers.

Nora Galvez, director of CRS at El Pino Hospital, recalled the beginning of the program at this health facility. “These 10 years have not been easy, but today we can say with pride that the University of Santiago de Chile managed to bring equality to a human group living on the outskirts of the metropolitan area, a population that has a high poverty rate”.

Looking for new challenges

Dr. Hector Fuenzalida, Head of the Dermatology and Venereology Specialization at Usacha and Head of the Dermatology Service at El Pino Hospital, gave the “Challenges and Perseverance” presentation, where he reviewed how these 10 years have been.

Fuenzalida thanked the officials of the Faculty and the El Pino Hospital for their continued support. Along the same lines, he recognized the commitment of the specialized teachers who have allowed “the program to be consolidated as one of the best nationally”.

Similarly, Fuenzalida highlighted “the social seal of the program and the way we extend it to scholarship recipients, which allows us to create good medicine committed to the environment. The priority is people, so the only thing we are interested in is people. To guarantee quality care.”

Among the milestones, Dr. Fuenzalida noted a total of 171 services performed from 2013 to date. Similarly, he informed that in these 10 years, in addition to 22 scholarship recipients, 34 doctors have been trained as specialists, studying specialisations.

In terms of projection, he highlighted new challenges considering the use of artificial intelligence, which, in his opinion, will improve diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities.