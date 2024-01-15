The science is firm: This is the exercise you should be doing to reduce insomnia risk and improve sleep

He Physical exercise has many health benefits, In addition to the prevention of diseases such as diabetes, obesity or even some types of cancer, physical exercise can also be an ally against insomnia and improve our sleep. In fact, a new study published in magazine British Medical Journal It turns out that Do physical exercise continuously 2 to 3 times a week for a long period of time Linked to lower risk of insomnia.

Besides, Following this weekly routine can help us sleep the recommended hours, Between 6 to 9 hours. This is what this international study shows developed over 10 years and led by researchers Department of Psychology, Reykjavik University, Reykjavik, Iceland. in this studio have participated 4,399 people from 21 European countries, including Spain, And this Pulmonology Department at the Galdacao-Usansolo Hospital in Galdacaño,

To find out more, researchers Frequency, duration and intensity of physical activity were evaluated Study participants’ weekly as well as insomnia symptoms, nighttime sleep, and daytime sleepiness.





participants who exercised At least twice a week, for 1 hour, Was classified as physically active.





During the 10 years of the study, 37% of participants remained inactive; 18% started playing sports; 20% stopped playing sports and 25% remained consistently physically active.





Regarding the active person profile, the authors observed that it belonged to a An underweight, active and non-smoking young man.





learning outcome

After adjusting data for age, sex, weight (BMI), smoking history, and study center, the authors found that people who Those who were consistently active were 42% less likely to have difficulty sleeping Also, the chances of having insomnia symptoms are 22% less.





With respect to total hours of nighttime sleep and daytime sleep, consistently active participants were more likely to have normal sleep, while consistently inactive participants were less likely to be in that category. Specific, People who were most active were 55% more likely to get normal sleep29% less likely to get less sleep (6 hours or less) and 52% more likely to get long sleep (9 hours or more). Additionally, the researchers also observed that those who became active over these 10 years of the study had a 21% increase in their chances of normal sleep compared to those who remained consistently inactive.





Following these findings, the authors conclude that: “Our results are consistent with previous studies that show Beneficial effect of physical exercise on insomnia symptoms, “But the current study also shows the importance of consistency in exercise over time.”





Additionally, a strength of this study is that it was carried out For 10 years therefore “it can be said that continuity in physical activity is an important factor To optimize sleep duration and reduce insomnia symptoms.”



