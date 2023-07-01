The scientist who proves that there is no climate crisis will be honored

university freedom



Bas van Bommel and Sasha Kersten (Opinion, 27 June): write: ‘Academic freedom is under pressure at Dutch universities and this is increasingly being recognised.’ From his excerpt you might think that it is debatable that humans are responsible for global warming through the burning of fossil fuels. And it is debatable whether the mass administration of vaccines helped in successfully fighting the corona virus. But the effectiveness of vaccines has been studied in hundreds of carefully reviewed publications, and the evidence that we are responsible for the warming has been confirmed in thousands of publications. I assure gentlemen that if they can conclusively prove that humans are not responsible for global warming, they will win many scientific prizes. It is utter nonsense that academic freedom is under pressure in the Netherlands and ideology dictates research.

Johannes Willem Nieuwenhuis, Emeritus Associate Professor of Applied Mathematics at the University of Groningen

nature restoration



European Christian Democrats made a disastrous mistake by voting against the Nature Restoration Act (True, 28 June). Restoring biodiversity is extremely important for nature, people and of course our farmers. They know that no agriculture is possible without healthy soil life and a thriving insect population. We can very well understand that they still oppose this law. In recent decades, farmers have become increasingly caught up in short-sighted government policy, Rabobank and the agriculture industry. One solution is described in detail by Frank Berendse: grow animal feed in your own country and pay farmers a fair price. But the CDA only wants to get back the lost votes and sacrifices the livable world for it.

Answer Jansen and Francis Luijks, Wageningen

Nature Restoration (2)



Not only the nature restoration law, but nature itself hangs in the balance.

Jack Davis, Helmand

party ban



Paul Clitoor says, ‘Every dictatorship begins with the prohibition of political parties (True, June 29). You can even reverse it: every dictatorship begins by not banning political parties. What would history have been like if the NSDAP had been banned in pre-war Germany? This is speculation, but at least we know how history unfortunately turned out.

Hans Cohen, Amstelveen

prosecution



The National Ombudsman advises the Public Prosecution Service to inform people about the meaning of conditional dismissal. Chief Prosecutor Lisbeth Schuijser believes that this is not a function of the Public Prosecution Service, as ‘every Dutch person is expected to know the law.’ It is true that no one can claim that he was not aware of the violation of law. But this does not relieve the Public Prosecution Service of its task of properly informing citizens. With civil servants like Schuizer, the national ombudsman does not fear that he will become redundant for the time being.

Henk Vrijhof, Geldings

sergeant



According to Göneke Stevens of Utrecht University, more research is needed to explain why more and more HAVO students dislike school and why they have less good relationships with teachers. No such declining trend was found among VMBO and VWO students (True, June 28). I propose this research question: More and more students are entering HAVO because VMBO is too little for them or their parents. However, they do not have the intellectual interests or abilities that would make pre-university students enjoy (theoretical) lessons. But neither are those practical subjects and activities that can make pre-vocational secondary education such a fun and cohesive place. Who finds it fun to fall between a wall and a ship? I am anxiously awaiting the results of testing this hypothesis.

Marcel Gerrits Jans, Groningen

East



Eric X teaches student teachers about the concept of a ‘warm demander’, a teacher who remains engaged but is still demanding of students (Education & Learning, June 28). I have tried my best for this throughout my teaching career, but I have become more and more frustrated with parents who support their children without fulfilling obligations. Now that the end of the school year (and my career) is in full swing: Are students still turning in their outstanding work?

Rimbert Moskops, Zeist

East (2)



I hope from Erik X that the vacancy text for the successor of Minister Wiersma will include the word Warm Demander. And that applies to Eric. irrespective of their political affiliation. Someone with a passion for education, who writes thoughtful columns, is demanding, and can connect. This is what our children and their teachers need.

Mactelt Visser, Amsterdam

deaf ears



The Secretary of State listens to the state supervision of the Wijlabrief mines and follows the advice of the experts. For State Secretary Van Ooijen, the health council’s advice for tighter noise requirements has gone unheeded (True, 29 June). They let ‘experts’ from the hospitality industry and festivals have their say.

Edge van Dijk, ED

extraordinary people



Ja21’s Kevin Kreuger calls testing ‘anti-common people policy’ in Amsterdam, with cuts, closure of busy Vesperstraat (True, 29 June). I myself fear that a much more general anti-people policy is needed: a policy of less to eventually reach a more livable state. ‘Hands on purse’: Less gas for more people.

Leena van Maalde, Amsterdam

Irrelevant



In the article about the surcharge on disposable packaging (True, 28 June) one of the interviewees mentions that he has a tattoo on his arm. But the fact that someone has a tattoo has nothing to do with the subject. And besides, what difference does it make if someone has a tattoo?

Kus Hubers, Eindhoven

space



I greatly respect that columnist Baba Tarawali brings to our attention the terrible consequences of slavery’s past in all his columns. Now about the ‘comma’ that Root put after apologizing, and the space that comes after the comma (Opinion, June 29). Nevertheless, it would be to Taravali’s credit to count the (few) blessings of what has already been achieved in this area. Because something has really been achieved or set in motion in the Netherlands. I refer to the well-intentioned people who struggle and engage with this topic on a daily basis. Can baba put space after comma?

Marco van Eyck, Moordrecht