The sea and human health: Risks and benefits

Cap de Creus is an impressive natural park in the northeast of Cataloniaand this group of hikers is participating in a unique study exploring the healing power of the coastal environment.

Marissa Busquets, cancer patient and study participant; says: “The calming sound of the sea and the smell of pine trees give inner peace, which is the best pill for our inner health. And inner health also helps outer health.”

It is widely believed that the ocean has many health benefits, but concrete data is missing.

Thus, a team of doctors and researchers from the city of roses invited 24 cancer patients to participate in coastal activities for two years, and closely monitored the effects.

Ángel Izquierdo-Font, a doctor at the Catalan Institute of Oncology, is one of the drivers: “We were surprised that, with a small number of patients, we saw a significant effect. These patients completed the treatment some time ago and do not have cancer active, but some of them suffer from chronic symptoms or some kind of emotional disturbance, and we think that this activity of contact with nature can be of great benefit to them”, he says.

While these activities cannot replace medical therapy, they have been shown to have measurable positive effects on patients’ emotional well-being. The researchers collected data through questionnaires and monitored key health indicators with the smart watches.

As a practical result, the researchers suggest the integration of “blue spaces” in programs that link primary care patients to community services and resources: GPs may prescribe activities such as bathing or diving for their patients as part of the treatment plan.

Eva Fontdecaba, family doctor at the Catalan Institute of Health, is used to “prescribing the sea” to her patients: “For health problems that do not require treatment, we sometimes find much more benefits for a person’s well-being in activities social services, in fresh air, in nature, in the sea, than in medicines”, he says.

This collaboration between scientists, doctors, a cancer foundation and local authorities adds to a growing area of ​​research exploring the many ways the sea impacts our health and well-being, from the food we eat to the air we breathe. .

But these benefits depend on the health of the sea itself. If natural habitats and ecosystems are not preserved, benefits to human health may be lost.

Josep Lloret, marine biologist at the University of Gironacoordinates this investigation in Roses: “This line of research, Oceans and Human Health, explores all these benefits, but at the same time examines how the risks and threats that we humans expose to the sea end up harming human health through increased pollution, more agents pathogenic or more industrialization”.

The sea is not always good

Pollution of coastal waters can sometimes turn the health benefits of the sea into dangers.

A Cornwalla popular surfing destination in southwest England, is no exception. Surfers visiting these beaches need to be aware of warnings about water quality: In many places across the country, water treatment facilities can exceed their capacity and discharge harmful raw sewage, making coastal waters unsafe for activities. like surfing.

Izzy Ross, who works with the marine conservation charity “Surfers Against Sewage”(surfers against the sewers) explains that surfers are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of pollution, as they are constantly exposed to water.

“Sometimes we swallow some water and that means we ingest a lot of potentially harmful bacteria and viruses. Last year we had 720 reports and some of them were quite shocking – we had things like gastroenteritis, eye, ear and urinary tract infections and even a case of kidney failure,” he says.

To better understand the risks, surfers worked with researchers from European Center for Environment and Human Health at the University of Exeter Medical School. A project funded by European Union analyzed samples taken from surfers across the UK and the results were alarming.

Anne Leonard, an environmental epidemiologist at this institution, says: “We found that surfers are about three times more likely, compared to people who don’t enter the water, to carry antibiotic-resistant bacteria in their faecal microbiome sample. This is very important, because there’s potential for people to spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria to other people.”

Researchers have discovered that waterways carrying urban and agricultural waste into our seas are fueling the evolution of drug-resistant pathogens. Such infections are already having a heavy impact, comparable to the COVID-19 pandemic. By 2050, they could become the leading cause of death worldwide.

Says William Gaze, microbiologist at the center: “Human and animal waste also includes antibiotic residues. Even though these are diluted and at low levels in river or sea water, we are now discovering that, in reality, they may still be a level that could drive more antibiotic resistance.”

Laboratory experiments at the University of Exeter confirmed the health threat. The findings make it clear that the contamination of our oceans with hazardous substances is not just a concern for surfers and other sea-goers, but for people around the world, regardless of their economic status.

Says Aimee Murray, a microbiologist: “It’s generally thought that antibiotic pollution is more of a problem in low- and middle-income countries, where they produce the antibiotics and have to dump pharmaceutical waste, where they don’t have adequate sanitation facilities. But we’ve shown that even in the UK there are sufficient levels of antibiotics to increase resistance”.

Research across Europe highlights the crucial link between the ocean and human health: Thriving seas can improve our physical and mental well-being, but when the oceans suffer, so do we.