The second Split of the 8th season of Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports begins

According to multiple studies carried out internationally, the esports sector is one of the fastest growing environments globally in recent years. And Spain is no exception. The Spanish Video Game Association (AEVI) maintains that the income of the esports sector in the country was €34 million in 2021a figure that will undoubtedly have been exceeded by 2022.

However, contrary to what many people think, esports are not solely aimed at leisure and entertainment. Its strong penetration has generated that they are also used for other types of areas such as education and the trainingsince it allows players to improve their critical and strategic thinking, while developing a system of values, ethics and empathy that they can apply in all other aspects of their lives.

A sample of it is Amazon University Esportsthe first and only esports league in the university environment that currently exists in Spain, and that has a presence in 16 countries on 4 continents, and has a strong educational component, Approaching university students with the aim of offering them both training opportunities and their first professional experiences within the sector.

With the restart of the educational activity, the Second Split of the season 8 of Amazon University Esports. After the first Split, in which more than 370 teams from to 76 universities from all over the country, the excitement will continue in the second half of the competition thanks to the five games available in this 2022/23 season: League of Legends, VALORANT, Teamfight Tactics, clash royale Y Rocket League.

All the winners of the National Qualifiers of this second split will face, together with those of the first split, in the Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Grand Finalin their respective modalities. In addition, these teams will have the chance to get a place to represent Spain in Amazon University Esports Mastersthe face-to-face competition that brings together the best teams from 16 countries, who will seek to be crowned European champions at the university level.

In an environment that operates mainly virtually, one of the objectives of Amazon University Esports is to get closer to the student community through face-to-face events. That is why he develops UNIVERSITY Toura tour of multiple universities across the country, whose purpose is to publicize the competition and provide students with a variety of experiences related to the esports and gaming environment.

During the first half of the season, UNIVERSITY Tour visited eight universities across the country: the Miguel Hernandez University from Elche, the University of Alicantethe University of Almeriathe Catholic University of Murciathe Castilla-La Mancha university and the University of Valencia. During the second half of the cycle, the Tour will visit other universities, which will be announced both on the competition’s website and social media.

In the context of Amazon University Esportsis also disputed ÆTHER Leaguethe elite competition reserved for the best teams in the general table.

During the first split, the top eight teams from VALORANT last season they saw each other in a tournament whose finals were played in person in Amazon GAMERGY, the most important gaming and esports event in Spain. In this second split, it will be the turn of the ÆTHER League of League of Legendswhich will be played by the eight best teams of the first half of the competition.

The ÆTHER League will be broadcast in its entirety every Sunday on the Twitch channel of Amazon University Esports.

Within the competitive calendar of Amazon University Esports Other tournaments with different formats are also developed. During the weekend of January 28 and 29will be held the first Lightning Tournament of the second split, which will be clash royale.

This competition will be for teams made up of two players (of which at least one must be a university student) who will compete for a prize pool total of 700 euro, obtaining 400 euros for the winner, 200 for the team that comes in second place, and 100 for the third. Registration is open until the next Thursday January 26.

Amazon University Esports is possible thanks to the support of top-level Publishers such as Riot Gamesfrom the leaders in gaming Intel Y Omenwhich provide all competitions with the latest technologies and maximum power in PC gaming, and Prime Studentthe subscription Amazon Prime for students.

Registration for the second split and all information about the competition is available at your websiteand all social networks.