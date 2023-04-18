The second stage of the VALORANT Challengers LATAM is about to start | #Games #Esports | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

There are only a few days left until the second split of the VALORANT Challengers LATAM begins, for the North and South region, we will be able to experience the clashes from April 25 to June 11.

game schedule

LATAM, April 17, 2023.– The adrenaline continues and the regular phase of the second season of the VALORANT Challengers North x ACE and VALORANT Challengers Latam South x FiRe leagues is about to start, here we share the dates and upcoming matches in detail:

VALORANT Challengers Latam North x ACE:

VALORANT Challengers Latam Sur x FiRe:

You can follow these matches through the traditional channels of VALORANT Esports Latin America and don’t forget to keep an eye on all the news from the leagues at www.valorantchallengers.lat, Twitter and Instagram.

