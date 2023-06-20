The secret to a fresh look and a fresh head: Team Billy’s shopping spree

Nannerle, Last Editor: “I’ve been following Lauri Jwlry on Instagram for a while now, but recently the Antwerp jewelry maker also has a web shop. I had a personalized condolence ring, but this one is already on my wishlist.

link, editor: “Never enough Hyaluron and ‘The Ordinary’ knows it too. A soothing serum that doesn’t feel greasy and instantly melts into your skin.

eve, layout: “Sun at last! Finally no fuss in the morning to get my daughter dressed. Dress, sandals and off we go! So this cute dress could not have disappeared from her wardrobe.

charlene, layout: “A dash of sun in this striped dress, for me please! The fabric is light and flexible and fits just right. Bought in stock sale but also on sale here.”

link, editor: “For over a year, I’ve been sleeping with my iPad every night to counteract the wasted time. Take a bit of getting used to it, but once you get used to it, you can’t live without these pads.”

fresh head

Nannerle, Last Editor: “I’m a champion at forgetting essentials when I go grocery shopping. I go to the store for toothpaste, come home with peanut butter, snacks and chickpeas. Toothpaste? No, Same goes for toilet paper. And coffee, horror. not anymore.”

Coffee Subscription Espresso, MOK, from 17 Euros for 250 grams per month

