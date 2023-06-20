The secret to a fresh look and a fresh head: Team Billy’s shopping spree

From a striped dress in a light fabric or a ring with brightly colored stones, to a fresh outfit for your daughter to have a fresh head (thanks, coffee!) and a fresh look (thanks, eye patches!).

bling Bling

Nannerle, Last Editor: “I’ve been following Lauri Jwlry on Instagram for a while now, but recently the Antwerp jewelry maker also has a web shop. I had a personalized condolence ring, but this one is already on my wishlist.

Kaleido Full Scope Ring, Laurie Jewelry, €360

not ordinary

link, editor: “Never enough Hyaluron and ‘The Ordinary’ knows it too. A soothing serum that doesn’t feel greasy and instantly melts into your skin.

Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, The Ordinary, 15.80 Euro

easy breezy

eve, layout: “Sun at last! Finally no fuss in the morning to get my daughter dressed. Dress, sandals and off we go! So this cute dress could not have disappeared from her wardrobe.

Cotton dress, H&M, 10.99 euros

splash of sunshine

charlene, layout: “A dash of sun in this striped dress, for me please! The fabric is light and flexible and fits just right. Bought in stock sale but also on sale here.”

blue dress, Munthe, 299 euros

fresh look

link, editor: “For over a year, I’ve been sleeping with my iPad every night to counteract the wasted time. Take a bit of getting used to it, but once you get used to it, you can’t live without these pads.”

Clarity Detoxify Eye Pads in ICI Paris XL, Pixi, €30 for 60 pieces

fresh head

Nannerle, Last Editor: “I’m a champion at forgetting essentials when I go grocery shopping. I go to the store for toothpaste, come home with peanut butter, snacks and chickpeas. Toothpaste? No, Same goes for toilet paper. And coffee, horror. not anymore.”

Coffee Subscription Espresso, MOK, from 17 Euros for 250 grams per month

The items in this article have been selected by lifestyle editors based on current trends. Clickable links to external partners are placed as an additional information service, but are not the responsibility of the editors.

