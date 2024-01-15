The Secretariat of the UCV speaks out after the viral case of a young person with a disability (Communication)

The Secretariat of the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) spoke out after the incident that happened last Saturday, March 9, to a young woman with a disability, who claimed that a social worker at the study home questioned her aspirations and assured her that She won’t do that. Able to study. Physiotherapy or occupational therapy careers.

In this sense, the Secretariat issued a statement in which it was explained that currently, the modalities of admission to the University are through the National Admission System (OPSU), the Admission System for Academic Merit and Diagnostics Comprehensive (SIMADI). Let’s go. , Articles 25 and 26 (income for cultural and sports competitions), Agreement Minutes, Samuel Robinson Program and income by equivalence.

Similarly, he said that 18 applications for admission were received from people with disabilities from June to December 2023, which were evaluated in January 2024 after the reactivation of the Disability Commission.

In this way, on March 8, the round of interviews with the candidates for the year 2023 started.

He said, “It is public and well known that this study has had a policy of inclusion.” Likewise, he assures that “the alleged poor behavior at this university” will be investigated.

Below is the full statement:

