The shocking testimony of a nun tortured by priest Marko Rupnik

Rome.- “I wish Break the circle of loneliness and silence Where I found myself in a deafening silence for many years. I wish that the truth and the evil that we have suffered be recognized, that justice be done, that we come forward: We are more than two. But they tell us to shut up, to disappear, they stigmatize us by calling us ‘whores’ and that is not acceptable.,

In front of over a hundred journalists from around the world, she publicly told her brutal story of sexual, spiritual, psychological, conscience and abuse of power for the first time. gloria brancianiA former Italian nun who will turn 60 in April and who, together with the Slovenian Mirjam Kovacwas one of Victims of former Jesuit Marko Ivan Rupnik, The artist is famous throughout the world for his mosaics and paintings and, for some years, the center of one scandal that represented another Headache for Pope Francis

Although he was 69 years old expelled from the society of jesus In June last year, Rupnik is still Priest in Slovenia. He is known throughout the world for decorating the Redemptoris Mater Chapel of the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace with his colorful mosaics and for taking his art to various places around the world, including Marian sanctuaries in Italy, Spain, Fatima, Portugal. , and Aparecida. , Brazil, as well as in churches dedicated to John Paul II in Kraków, Poland and Washington DC, United States.

He Scandal His figure flared up in December 2021, after the testimony of former victims was published in gruesome details in some media, The Society of Jesus acknowledged in a note that year that the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith had received complaints of sexual and psychological abuse against him. From the nuns of the Loyola community of Ljubljana, Slovenia, which was founded in the 1980s by a nun whose abbot Rupanik was her “spiritual father”. There was later intervention by the Holy See in that community and the former Holy Office closed the case as the facts were determined.

However, later something came to light which created even more noise. In May 2020, the then-so-called Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) issued a notice against Rupnik. boycott decree Automatic for committing one of the canonical crimes considered the most serious, the “late sentenia”: He acquitted the nun whom he had abused by confessing and silenced her. According to reports, the boycott was later rescinded by the CDF itself after Rupnik formally recognized the fact and repented.

The matter came to the fore again this Wednesday with the presence of two former nuns of the Loyola community – Branciani and Kovac – who, in a very emotional two and a half hour press conference at the headquarters of the Italian Federation of the Italian Press, said, They told their stories of all kinds of abuse for the first time. The women who decided to leave the community in the early 1990s loudly demanded “truth and justice”, that the “rubber wall and silence” around the Rupnik case fall down and that Pope Francis launched a serious investigation into this priest, As he began years ago in the case of former American Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

“Rupnik is a great powerful man It was always protected and covered by the high ranks of the Catholic Church, As happened with McCarrick and, before that, with Legion of Christ founder Martial Maciel,” said Anne Barrett Doyle, director of BishopsAccountability.org, a Boston-based group that investigates bishops around the world, the organizer of the meeting. Condemned.

“Whoever did what they did to Gloria needs to go to jail,” Italian lawyer, Laura Sgro, said at the press conference that two victims, whom she advises, were called to testify at the investigation into Rupnik, which was opened by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, for the fact that Thank God that Pope Francis picked up a recipe. It is believed that Rupnik could be convicted of using his spiritual influence to abuse his sexual, power and conscience against vulnerable adults, something like this This could be worth expulsion from the priesthood, the maximum penalty.

In a calm voice, but occasionally breaking down, Branciani explained in great detail how this priest, who was the spiritual father and confessor of the Loyola community and was already a renowned artist, had devastated him psychologically and spiritually. . When she met him as a medical student in 1985 at the age of 21, when she aspired to become a missionary, he invited her to his atelier in Rome. ,I was very naive, My self-esteem was low and Rupnik started paying attention to me, supporting me in my weakness, supporting me on my spiritual path,” he recalled.

but for him it was just The beginning of the nightmare of psychological subjugation and conscience on the part of the priest-artist, who began to use his charisma and his religious and artistic thinking sexually assault her, make him believe he was everything To reach the Lord better. was “erotic madness” in crescendo And Rupnik also forced him “Mass orgy” with other nuns and pornography. “At first I was confused, confused, because Rupnik had entered my spiritual world with the authority of a spiritual father and confessor… His means of acting was obedienceGloria said. Mirjam gave this assurance Of the 41 sisters in the community, 20 were abused by Rupnik.

When Gloria rebelled against the “sexual advances”, Rupnik, in addition to being aggressive and violent, told her that He was unable to grow spiritually, that “he was no longer trustworthy before the Lord.” And he could not live out sexuality spiritually because of his weakness and infancy. “One day Rupnik told me that our sexual relationship was not exclusive and that We had to add another sister to the image of the Trinity so that we become three“, They told. Furthermore, he forced her to watch pornographic films and also asked her to perform sexual acts while drawing sacred images.

“I was devastated, desperate, dejected, embarrassed, unconscious, stripped of my free will, I was having panic attacks, I was isolated, confused, disoriented, was humiliated, my integrity and my relationship with God were violated and I thought the only way out was death” said Gloria, who decided to escape from the community in 1993 after years of “slavery”. Before leaving, she told about all the abuse she had suffered to the community’s superior and founder, Ivanka, who, “Although he already knew what was happening, he pretended not to know anything.” And he preferred “omerta”, or mafia silence. “Because of her personal interests, Ivanka chose to remain veiled,” Gloria said when asked. Nation. His subsequent complaints to Rupnik’s spiritual father and the Archbishop of Ljubljana were also ignored. No one wanted a scandal, but rather wanted to “defend their quintessentials.”

30 years have passed. Branciani, who suffered from “black” depression and was a victim of abuse, assured this Wednesday that over the years he has forgiven Rupnik and that he is able to move forward because of his faith. “I realized that my heart, despite being wounded, was alive,” He claimed.

But now, when she is finally able to tell her story, like Mirjam, she demands that the truth come out about her abuser. And let justice be done.

