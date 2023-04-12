The sights of the world’s top 10 CS:GO players

One of the big questions from the players of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is which peephole to use. The correct thing is that each person looks for one with which he feels really comfortable, but a large part of the community prefers to use the one of the best players in the competitive ecosystem. This does not mean that you are going to shoot like them, but the placebo effect that it causes is interesting. Next, we leave you the peepholes of the 10 best players in the world of CS:GO according to him latest ranking of HLTV. Once you have them, you can adjust them slightly to your preferences and test them in the best workshops to improve your aim.

The sights of the best players of CS:GO

The steps are easy. Copy the player’s crosshair you want, open the console inside CS:GO and paste the code in it to start enjoying your new crosshair.

Simple: cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 5; cl_crosshaircolor_b 145; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 1.5; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 5; cl_crosshaircolor_b 145; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 1.5; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; ZywOo: cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; s1hro: cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; Ax1le: cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 5; cl_crosshaircolor_b 192; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -0.5; cl_crosshairsize 3; cl_crosshairstyle 5; cl_crosshairthickness 0.5; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 5; cl_crosshaircolor_b 192; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -0.5; cl_crosshairsize 3; cl_crosshairstyle 5; cl_crosshairthickness 0.5; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; Niko: cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 5; cl_crosshaircolor_b 145; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 1.5; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 5; cl_crosshaircolor_b 145; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 1.5; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; broky: cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b 165; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b 165; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; m0NESY: cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 253; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 253; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; clothes: cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b -1000; cl_crosshaircolor_g 0; cl_crosshaircolor_r -1000; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b -1000; cl_crosshaircolor_g 0; cl_crosshaircolor_r -1000; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; KSCERATE: cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 800; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b 125; cl_crosshaircolor_g 50; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -4; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 1;

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 800; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b 125; cl_crosshaircolor_g 50; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -4; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 1; stvan: cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshaircolor_b 200; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

If these are not enough, we recommend two more articles that can help you find your best peephole. First of all, you can check what are the most popular sights However, if you want to continue using the one used by the great professionals of the scene, we suggest the ones used by the last champions of the Major held in Brazil.