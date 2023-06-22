‘The Simpsons’ fans fall off their seats (again) after prediction about Titan submarine

‘The Simpsons’ fans think the television series has once again predicted the future. For example, a 2006 episode would be a rehearsal of the disappearance of the Titan submarine.

The submarine Titan, with five people on board, went missing on Sunday during an operation to search for the wreckage of the Titanic. A massive search was launched the same day, which has been going on for five days now. As per estimates, the crew has been without oxygen since Thursday afternoon and hopes of a good outcome are waning.

Producers ‘knew’ a shipwreck search would turn up a missing submarine the simpson In early 2006. That’s what fans of the animated series are saying on Twitter. In the tenth episode of the seventeenth season, protagonists Homer Simpson and his father Mason go on a shipwrecked treasure hunt in mini-submarines. Under the water, Mason still exclaims how beautiful it is. Eventually they find the shipwreck and take the treasure with them. But on the way Homer loses his father.

He thinks he sees Mason in the distance, but it is actually a glowing fish. While chasing the fish, Homer gets caught in a coral passage. To make matters worse, there is a yellow light showing that the oxygen level is low. Soon after, it turns red and Homer runs out of oxygen. Luckily for the character, he is found and saved. Three days later, he regains consciousness in the hospital.

already dived with titan

It must be said that there is a link between the (missing) Titan and the American success chain. Thus Mike Reiss became one of the creators of simpson, A dive with Titan last year. Though he was unable to talk about it immediately. “I’ve been on three different dives with this company, one on the Titanic and two others, and you almost always lose contact. You are at the mercy of the weather.

the simpson Many a time there would be ‘prophecies’ which eventually became reality. For example, he has made several predictions regarding the presidency of Donald Trump, including his participation in the 2024 elections. He also predicted, among other things, who would win the Super Bowl, that the illusionist duo Siegfried and Roy would be attacked by one of them. Tigers, that Lady Gaga will perform at the Super Bowl, and Bengt R. Holmstrom would win the Nobel Prize in Economics.