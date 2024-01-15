The singer paid 5 billion FCFA for…

Barbados’ music icon Rihanna has been the center of international attention recently.

And this, for her remarkable performance at the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son.

He is an Indian businessman whose net worth is the largest in the world.

The weekend’s event attracted the world’s elite and was widely publicized for its pomp and extravagance.

According to Forbes report, Rihanna was paid $9 million to perform on stage during this prestigious pre-wedding ceremony.

This staggering amount is equivalent to more than 5 billion CFA francs, demonstrating the importance and prestige attached to its participation in this elite event.

The event featured an impressive list of guests, including some of the most influential people in business, technology and entertainment.

The 1,200 guests in attendance included names like Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

We also noted the presence of Google CEO Sundar Pichai as well as political figures like Ivanka Trump.

Apart from this gathering of industry and political stalwarts, famous personalities from cricket and Bollywood film industry were also present at the event.

