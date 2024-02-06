The singer stripped for Kim Kardashian

‘It’s very hot there, isn’t it? This is not climate change. This is not your stupid co-worker who started heating the open space. It will be across the Atlantic, in favor of the new campaign SKIMS, Kezako, Skims? The luxury lingerie range is run by Kim Kardashian herself. And, for this beginning 2024business woman chose one Saraswati first choice: assistant teacher, Yes!

Usher beats Kim K to take top spot

Popstar Usher is raising temperatures. In fact, it complements the game of paradeunderwear Agile and flexible. In a viral video published on Instagram, Kim Kardashian’s signature Skims brand has revealed its new muse (almost) in the simplest of devices. Usher dropped his top for Kim K, letting his big package perfectly portray his three-piece set in boxer shorts, flexing his abs like an ancient god about to challenge the human race on Earth. Have come for. In a photo a little more dressed up, but not too much, it’s holding a nectarine peach that would make it a hero call me by your name Played by Timothée Chalamet. It’s catchy, it’s hot, it skims.

Skims rolls out the red carpet for the stars

The underwear and lingerie brand designed by Kim Kardashian is slowly making inroads in the very closed and highly selective world of underwear. The reason? Parade of stars from football players neymar to the singer Lana Del Reythrough the wrapper sza or latest music sensation ice masala, So, lovely people, that’s newcomer Kim K. Usher highlights the brand’s strengths, giving an inside look at this experience: “When I was asked to collaborate with SKIMS Men’s I was really impressed. Kim is a very old friend of mine who has always supported me in my work. , A collaboration that goes both ways as the singer has unveiled a new single (aptly titled) nude) from his next album, coming home, A new title available only through the Skims website.

Kim Kardashian has more than one string to her bow

we knew it business woman, Saraswati brand, Actress in horror series American Horror Story but not yet creative Underwear. Kim Kardashian definitely has more than one string to her bow. The collaboration between the iconic artist and their brand, SKIMS, reveals a very well-established marketing strategy. On the one hand, Kim K benefits fame of famous artists to promote their brands on a large scale. On the other hand, the same artists can enjoywill be Famous businesswoman K for the promotion of her album. The exchange of good practices that allows the public to appreciate both the music of their favorite artists and the plastics of their dreams, and this is not unimportant. Or how to combine business with pleasure Doomscrollant Relentlessly on Insta. Whom should we thank? Thanks Kim Kardashian!