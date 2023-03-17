the ‘skins’ of Leon and Claire, from Resident Evil, are now available

We recently found out thanks to a leak that Fortnite would receive outfits or ‘skins’ from Claire Redfield and Leon S Kennedy, from resident Evil. These are now available along with new cosmetics inspired by Capcom’s zombie series. We will tell you what they are and how to get them.

How to get the outfits or ‘skins’ of Leon S Kennedy and Claire Redfield, from resident Evilin Fortnite

Currently, the only way to obtain the following cosmetics is to purchase them from the store using V-Bucks.

What do these character packs include?

When buying the ‘skin’ or outfit of Leon S Kennedy by 1500 V-Bucks we will also get the retro backpack briefcase.

We can also buy separately Pickaxe Leon’s Combat Knife by 500 V-Bucks.

if we buy the outfit or ‘skin’ of Claire Redfield we will also get the retro backpack Police station keys. Costs 1500 V-Bucks.

He Umbrella Umbrella Pickaxe It can be purchased in the store separately. Costs 500 V-Bucks.

Finally, we can buy in the store Fortnite he Raccoon City Survivors Bundle by 2100 V-Bucks. This includes the Leon S Kennedy skin, Claire Redfield outfit, Briefcase retro backpack, Police Station Keys retro backpack, Leon’s Combat Knife pickaxe, and Umbrella’s Umbrella pickaxe.

It is curious that they are not back Jill and Chris’ outfits to accompany them. We do not doubt that they will be back in the store soon. Survivors of the zombie menace must stick together.

Source: Epic Games