The skins of Leon and Claire from Resident Evil in Fortnite are real: this is their appearance

The Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 has brought juicy news to the flagship game of Epic Games. Not only has it added a lot of new content, but it also brings with it a collaboration that was leaked a few days ago: the skins of Leon S Kennedy and Claire Redfield in Fortnite are real. In this news we show you how are the skins of Lion and Claire of resident Evil in Fortnite:

Leon and Claire from Resident Evil arrive at Fortnite: this is their skins

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 began on 03/10/2023. Along with typical content such as new weapons or a new map, it has also brought with it new skins among which are those of Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield from Resident Evil:

A look at the skins of Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield in Fortnite

These are all the cosmetic items for Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield from Resident Evil in Fortnite:

Skin Leon S Kennedy

Skin Claire Redfield

For now we can see that Leon retains his appearance from Resident Evil 4/Resident Evil 4 Remakewhile Claire is the one from Resident Evil 2 Remake.

These skins were leaked a few days ago, and it hit the spot. Leon and Claire from Resident Evil are skins from the Fortnite store. Right now We do not know when they will arrive at the store or what their price will be in paVos, the virtual currency of Fortnite. We will update this information and/or publish new news as soon as these new Fortnite cosmetic items are available for purchase so that you don’t miss a thing.

In our Fortnite guide we update you on all the news of the new season of the game. Don’t miss it!

Sources: Twitter/HYPEXFortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration