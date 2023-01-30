The small changes in the competitive Overwatch 2

Even though it may seem like Activision Blizzard does not pay much attention to the community of Overwatch 2the latest news and changes want to prove the opposite. Aaron Kellerdirector of the title, has shared a Press release in which he mentions the small changes with which he intends to improve the competitive system of the video game, one of the great problems with which he has Overwatch 2. From the offices they want to show that they listen to the community and ask for, in addition to patience and understanding, ideas to continue improving the title.

Aaron Keller himself acknowledges the “confusion” that existed between the actual rank of the players and their skill level, something that hurt when teaming up with friends. All that reworking will improve slightly with Season 3, but great modifications are expected in the fourth to clarify all the doubts of this system. “More details on short-term changes and long-term vision will be forthcoming,” Keller notes. In addition, the new season will have a change so that players can acquire all the items in the pass on time, but what the change will affect has not been specifically specified.

Hey there! We just published a piece with some of our current thoughts as well as future direction for OW, most of it based on your feedback. Check it out and keep the comments coming! 😀https://t.co/wrLWBfU1Jk —Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) January 27, 2023

The important work of the community of Overwatch 2

Switching heroes can be an important step in turning around a difficult game, something that leaves you with 30% of your ult charge. However, with the Third Season this percentage will be reduced to 25%, we will have to wait a bit to see how it affects these changes in the middle of the game. Also, ensure that the errors that caused in nerfed a RoadHog It’s been a week now, but it’s still being fully revised. The title director is aware of all the complaints that arise due to the hero mechanics, one shots and competitive system, but it asks for patience to be able to balance everything without other errors appearing. Since Activision Blizzard they want to improve their image and ask for the community’s collaboration to be able to adjust all the problems and frustrations that users have.