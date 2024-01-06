The smart watch used by the Three Wise Men costs only 150 euros with this offer

This is the smartwatch with the last name Pro most recommended and purchased by our readers last year

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro can be compared to other watches costing more than 300 euros from companies like Garmin

do you want a powerful smart watch Like the Apple Watch, but with a bigger screen, more versatility and compatibility? well that Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is your next purchaseWell, you have it for sale on Amazon for 149.99 euros 50 euro discount coupon, Or, you can get it on AliExpress for around 135 euros while supplies last.

This is one of the best smart watches on the current market, and so it is very likely that it is one of the watches that the Three Wise Men of the East used to guide themselves through the skies on this Three Kings Night. did. get it and Feel like a real wizard king in your adventures On the field, in your training or in your daily life. This is one of the best watches in the Xiaomi/Amazfit catalogue.

Get the Three Wise Men watch for less than 150 euros

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is a smartwatch that combines design, functionality and performance. It is the ideal companion for athletes who want to keep track of their physical activity, health and well-being in detail. with 1.45-inch AMOLED screen, long-lasting battery (about 12 days) And a Zepp OS operating system, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro offers A seamless user experience,

Among its main features is more 150 game modes Which is compatible with a variety of exercises from running, swimming or cycling to yoga, golf or skiing. Watch Records data accurately of each workout, such as distance, speed or cadence, calories burned, heart rate, blood oxygen or stress level. there is also one in this Barometric altimeter that measures altitude and pressure Windy, making it ideal for mountain sports.

But Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is a smartwatch not only for athletes, but also for adventurers. Thanks for its compatibility 5 Satellite Navigation Systems (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS and QZSS), the watch provides accurate route and location tracking. Thus, the user can explore new places without getting lost, or easily return to the starting point. Also, the watch is A built-in speaker and microphoneAllows you to make and receive Bluetooth calls without taking your phone out of your pocket.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is, without a doubt, a smartwatch that has it all. So much so, this could be the smartwatch the Three Wise Men use Focus your attention on gift giving night, With its digital compass, its high-definition screen and its resistance to water and dust, the watch will help them find the fastest and safest way to reach each home. Moreover, with him Music storage and your camera remote controlThe three wise men can bring their journey to life with their favorite songs and capture the best moments of their magical mission.

