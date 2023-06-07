The son of Andrea Bocelli will sing at the Théâtre Carré on October 6

Matteo Bocelli will perform at the Royal Théâtre Carré in Amsterdam on Friday 6 October. This was announced by concert organizer Mojo. Tickets for Andrea Bocelli’s son go on sale Friday.

Matteo began playing the piano at the age of six and made his debut at the age of 18. Son of blind tenor Andrea Bocelli was the introduction song of many fall on me From 2018, a duet she co-wrote with her father for her album C, The song was later used as the soundtrack for the Disney film nutcracker and the four worlds and has received over 300 million streams worldwide.

Matteo is a singer as well as a model. In 2018 he was featured in a campaign for Guess alongside Jennifer Lopez.

