The song Adam Levine admits will never be easy to sing

Photo: Photo: Reproduction / YouTube The Maroon 5 song Adam Levine admits will never be easy to sing

Adam Levine

, frontman of maroon 5

admitted that it will always be difficult for the band to sing a track that they released in 2019 and that was part of the album Jordan i

two years later.

Its about Memories

composed in homage to the former manager of the band, Jordan Feldstein

who died in December 2017.





The emotional track is an integral part of the repertoire of maroon 5 of your current residence in las vegas (USA). Levine said it’s a challenging but necessary part of the show.

“It’s always hard (playing this song). It will never be easy”

shared Levine. “It’s not easy to share that part of us, but it’s important and necessary to talk about it at some point. I think enough time has passed that we’ve been able to process that part of it to be able to share it with people and celebrate who he was and still is for us and our history.”

Before Memories be presented during the residency, Feldstein is honored on the theater screens. The music manager, who was also the actors’ brother Jonah Hill

It is Beanie Feldstein

died at 40 years due to a pulmonary thromboembolism is venous thrombosis deep in the leg.

O maroon 5 started his residency M5LV at the Dolby Live at the Park MGM Las Vegas at the end of March, with presentations scheduled until August 12th

